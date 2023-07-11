Capcom’s Exoprimal roadmap includes Street Fighter and Monster Hunter collaborations

Capcom has revealed the roadmap for the first three seasons of Exoprimal, including collaborations with Street Fighter and Monster Hunter.

Releasing on July 14, Exoprimal is an online-only game that pairs players with five others to complete both PvE and PvP objectives in a variety of game modes.

Exoprimal will also be receiving the live-service treatment as Capcom unveiled the roadmap for the first three seasons in the game, the first of which begins with Season One immediately upon launch.

Two weeks later on July 28, a new game mode called Savage Gauntlet releases that challenges teams of five players with late-game PvE missions that rotate weekly and can be replayed for better rewards.

Then, on August 17, Exoprimal rolls out its first major title update, introducing 10 Alpha variant Exosuits to the roster, which feature different weapons to their standard counterparts to provide players with new ways to play.

Plenty of content coming your way. Image via Xbox.

Season Two, kicking off in mid-October, features the first Capcom collaboration with Street Fighter 6, along with a new map, new rigs, new modules, and a new final mission.

In January 2024, Season Three will launch and includes the second Capcom collaboration, this time with Monster Hunter, and a new foe in the form of the Neo Triceratops, while also providing Beta variants to exosuits.

That provides Exoprimal with an abundance of content that is likely to last until the end of Q1 2024 and, given the reveal teased there was more to come, future seasons beyond the first three can be expected.

Exoprimal certainly has no shortage of dino enemies that can be included in the game and it is curious that the first three seasons have only teased one new enemy type so far.

