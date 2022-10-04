CD Projekt working on a new Witcher trilogy, Cyberpunk sequel, and a mystery IP

CD Projekt and CD Projekt Red have just introduced an avalanche of new projects set to come out as part of their long-term product outlook, according to an official strategy update presentation shared by the company.

Highlighting the games currently in the works at CDPR are a new story-driven RPG trilogy based on The Witcher, an official sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and a new intellectual property and franchise developed 100 percent internally that’s still in its conceptual phase, among other projects.

The new Witcher trilogy is set to begin with Project Polaris, the first installment of this new trilogy that is currently in the pre-production stage. CDPR aims to deliver the entire new trilogy within a six-year window following the release of Polaris. For context, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015, eight years after the release of the first The Witcher game. Polaris will be “built on the legacy of Wild Hunt.”

Another game set in The Witcher universe titled Project Sirius and developed by The Molasses Flood is currently in pre-production. CDPR is supporting the title and described it as different and “innovative” compared to traditional Witcher games, with single-player and multiplayer experiences. A story-driven single-player open-world Witcher RPG, titled Project Canis Majoris, is also contracted to be developed by a third-party developer led by “ex-Witcher veterans.”

A full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 tentatively titled Project Orion is also in the works, but president/CEO Adam Kiciński said in the CDPR long-term product outlook that the first three releases in their pipeline will belong to The Witcher franchise, implying it may be a long time before we see anything on Orion.

Additionally, CDPR is expanding with a new standalone IP totally distinct from The Witcher and Cyberpunk, currently titled Project Hadar. The company is still incubating and working on the concepts of the IP and hasn’t even started the process of making a game within this new IP.

CDPR revealed more than just new games and projects during its presentation. It announced that multiplayer will be introduced to “most” of its new games and that it plans to expand more into television and film following the success of its respective Netflix series for The Witcher and Cyberpunk. Finally, the company announced it’s in the process of building a new studio in North America.