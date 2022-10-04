CD Projekt is committing to multiplayer in most future games

CD Projekt Red is arguably the biggest Polish gaming studio, producing some of the best-selling games in recent history. That being said, it’s also come under scrutiny in recent years for the somewhat-failed launch of Cyberpunk 2077. It seems that the developer has taken this in stride, though, announcing several new projects and their included features earlier today.

According to the CD Projekt Red showcase, there are at least four new games in development, and multiplayer will be a large focus moving forward. One of the slides emphasizes that the company will be “introducing multiplayer to most of our new games to enrich the single-player experience.” This teaser is all fans have to work with for now, while CD Projekt Red works hard to implement it.

It was rumored for months before the release that Cyberpunk 2077 would be receiving multiplayer of some kind, yet that never materialized. It could be that CD Projekt Red has chosen to refocus those Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer plans into something it can place in a new product better suited for the mechanics. Whatever the reason, multiplayer will be a focus in future projects.

Since the developer doesn’t give any more insight into how multiplayer will play a part moving forward, fans are left to speculate. There are some single-player games that have implemented a seamless multiplayer system where players are able to see remnants of where other players have been, and that might be an interesting addition to the Cyberpunk and Witcher series.

Whatever the developer has planned, it will likely be a few years before players learn more about the future of CD Projekt Red’s games.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.