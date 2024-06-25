Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition price – How much does it cost?

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is out, and Ubisoft has revealed the price. While it won’t break the bank, the Anniversary Edition of a beloved game will raise some eyebrows, and not in a good way.

Here’s how much Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition costs.

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition price

Not much is new in this Anniversary Edition. Image via Ubisoft

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition costs $19.00. The game is available on PC, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now. Awesome, right? Even better, if you subscribe to Ubisoft+, you get access to the game at no additional cost. We think it’s safe to say this is the best way to experience this beloved title. Unfortunately, a few things might discourage you from buying this immediately.

What’s new in Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition?

The sequel has been in development for almost 15 years. Image via Ubisoft

There aren’t many new additions in Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. This edition features slightly improved graphics, a new control scheme, updated audio with a built-in soundtrack, a new speedrun mode, skippable cutscenes, and an updated achievement system.

Are any of these noticeable? Not really. No matter how much polish Ubisoft might put into the Anniversary Edition, this is still a 20-year-old game. It’s a beloved game, sure, but still an old one. If you played the 2011 Remastered version of Beyond Good and Evil, there’s very little reason to get this version—apart from one.

Late in the game, there’s a new mission where you learn more about the origins of the main protagonist, Jade, hinting at an upcoming sequel (or prequel). The problem is that even the sequel has been in development since before 2008 (yes, we aren’t kidding). But Ubisoft has barely acknowledged it. Ubisoft also released a CGI trailer for a prequel in 2017. And yet again, no announcement has been made since then. As of writing this, the sequel to Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development for more than any other game in existence, including Duke Nukem Forever.

Because of this, many fans of the original are angry they are getting yet another version of the original game while the sequel (or the prequel) has been cooking for 15 years now. At this point, many are convinced the sequel is never coming out. If you haven’t experienced Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition yet, this is a good chance to do so. Otherwise, there’s not much to see here.

