A Beyond Good and Evil 2 character jumps towards a flying car above a massive city.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
Beyond Good and Evil

Beyond Good & Evil 2 still in the works, developer says

Jade will return... eventually.
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 12:52 pm

Just because Beyond Good & Evil 2 isn’t coming out anytime soon doesn’t mean developer Ubisoft has forgotten about it.

On the official X/Twitter page for Beyond Good & Evil, the developers thanked fans of the game for the warm reception to the Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition reveal last week. The thread later went on to talk more about what players should expect, including pricing, exact time of release, and info on the voice actors. And in the middle of this thread was a small update on the forever-in-development next installment.

The original Beyond Good & Evil followed journalist Jade as she fights against both alien invaders and a mercenary group that may be conspiring with them. Beyond Good & Evil 2 is supposed to be a prequel to the events of the first game, meaning Jade’s past and more would be explored in greater detail. The 20th Anniversary Edition does feature a new Treasure Hunt mode that promises to also explore Jade’s past, so maybe this could tide fans over until a release date for the next game is finally revealed.

But the lengthy development cycle for Beyond Good & Evil 2 continues to paint a dark cloud over the highly anticipated game. Last year, one of the managing directors of the studio working on the game left due to a labor investigation involving the game’s long development and the stressful toll it took on the team. There’s also been tragedy in the midst of the game’s long and winding journey, as the game’s creative director, Emile Morel, passed away at the age of 40.

For the sake of both the developers and gamers alike, let’s hope more official news comes soon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.