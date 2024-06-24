Beyond Good & Evil 2 still in the works, developer says

Just because Beyond Good & Evil 2 isn’t coming out anytime soon doesn’t mean developer Ubisoft has forgotten about it.

On the official X/Twitter page for Beyond Good & Evil, the developers thanked fans of the game for the warm reception to the Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition reveal last week. The thread later went on to talk more about what players should expect, including pricing, exact time of release, and info on the voice actors. And in the middle of this thread was a small update on the forever-in-development next installment.

Yes, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development, and we cannot wait for you to discover more about Jade's past in the 20th Anniversary Edition! ☀️ — Beyond Good and Evil (@bgegame) June 24, 2024

The original Beyond Good & Evil followed journalist Jade as she fights against both alien invaders and a mercenary group that may be conspiring with them. Beyond Good & Evil 2 is supposed to be a prequel to the events of the first game, meaning Jade’s past and more would be explored in greater detail. The 20th Anniversary Edition does feature a new Treasure Hunt mode that promises to also explore Jade’s past, so maybe this could tide fans over until a release date for the next game is finally revealed.

But the lengthy development cycle for Beyond Good & Evil 2 continues to paint a dark cloud over the highly anticipated game. Last year, one of the managing directors of the studio working on the game left due to a labor investigation involving the game’s long development and the stressful toll it took on the team. There’s also been tragedy in the midst of the game’s long and winding journey, as the game’s creative director, Emile Morel, passed away at the age of 40.

For the sake of both the developers and gamers alike, let’s hope more official news comes soon.

