Jade is looking into the distance with the logo of the game under her
Image via Ubisoft
Beyond Good and Evil

Is Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition on Steam?

Well, the game has been out for 20 years.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Jun 26, 2024 05:40 am

Ubisoft just re-released Beyond Good and Evil… again. Seeing how the game came out over 20 years ago, it would be in Ubisoft’s best interest to release it on as many consoles and platforms as possible. So, what about Steam?

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition: Is it on Steam?

Beyond Good and Evil characters are sneaking
Jade and the gang making their way to Steam… kind of. Image via Ubisoft

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is available on Steam, but you still need Ubisoft Connect to run the game. Additionally, the game is also available on Epic Games Store, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and, naturally, Ubisoft Connect.

If you are a Ubiosft+ subscriber, you can play Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition at no additional cost.

The game is also available on all current and last-gen consoles, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

Is it worth getting Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary if I already have the old version?

Unless you are a die-hard fan of Beyond Good and Evil, we think it’s not worth getting this new version. From what we’ve seen, the 20th Anniversary Edition received minimal improvements, and despite the graphical upgrade, the game still looks and feels like a 6th gen console game.

There is, however, a mission late in the game that explores a bit of Jade’s past and teases about the upcoming sequel/prequel. This could be a reason to revisit the game for those keen to find out what the long-awaited sequel may involve.

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.