Is Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition on Steam?

Ubisoft just re-released Beyond Good and Evil… again. Seeing how the game came out over 20 years ago, it would be in Ubisoft’s best interest to release it on as many consoles and platforms as possible. So, what about Steam?

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition: Is it on Steam?

Jade and the gang making their way to Steam… kind of. Image via Ubisoft

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is available on Steam, but you still need Ubisoft Connect to run the game. Additionally, the game is also available on Epic Games Store, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and, naturally, Ubisoft Connect.

If you are a Ubiosft+ subscriber, you can play Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition at no additional cost.

The game is also available on all current and last-gen consoles, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

Is it worth getting Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary if I already have the old version?

Unless you are a die-hard fan of Beyond Good and Evil, we think it’s not worth getting this new version. From what we’ve seen, the 20th Anniversary Edition received minimal improvements, and despite the graphical upgrade, the game still looks and feels like a 6th gen console game.

There is, however, a mission late in the game that explores a bit of Jade’s past and teases about the upcoming sequel/prequel. This could be a reason to revisit the game for those keen to find out what the long-awaited sequel may involve.

