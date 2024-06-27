Beyond Good and Evil trophy guide – All trophies and achievements

Jade returns in the Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition with her trusty camera, friends by her side, and a platinum trophy to snatch.
Relive the 2003 adventure (or experience Beyond Good and Evil for the first time) with a full list of trophies to work through as you defend Hillys from the DomZ. Here are all Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition achievements and trophies to focus on.
All Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition achievements – Full trophy list
Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition has 35 trophies to unlock. Released back in 2003 on PlayStation 2, Beyond Good and Evil offered an action-adventure game with puzzle-solving, mini-gaming, and photo-shooting. You play as Jade, a photojournalist with many talents. The primary objective? Collect Pearls while fighting against evil (sounds about right for 2003).
The original release of Beyond Good and Evil didn’t include achievements, as trophies weren’t available for PlayStation until 2008. With the new Speedrun mode to sink your teeth into, most trophies demand that you find or complete an area of the game in its entirety. Specific photographs are required, alongside defeating bosses without taking any damage. So, are you up for the challenge?
Here are all 35 Beyond Good and Evil achievements on the PlayStation and Steam.
|Achievement
|Rarity
|Description
|True Hillyan
|Platinum
|Earn all trophies
|Bad Jade
|Bronze
|Get fined twice by the police
|K-Bups Catcher
|Bronze
|Grab the K-Bups from Woof
|Olden Times
|Bronze
|Take a sepia photo
|Alpha Sectioned Out
|Silver
|Complete all Alpha Section areas
|Speedy Jade
|Silver
|Complete your first run in Speedrun mode
|Into Appearances
|Silver
|Obtain all customization items
|Yo Pearl Pro
|Silver
|Break Issam’s Yo Pearl record
|Lucky Number 13
|Silver
|Read Mdisk 13 obtained after winning the pallet game
|Surrounded by Stars
|Bronze
|Pilot the spaceship to the moon
|
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Gold
|Complete the game
|Ok, let’s go!
|Bronze
|Power up the Hovercraft
|A Helping Heart
|Bronze
|Save a companion during combat
|Avid Hillyan Reader
|Bronze
|Subscribe to all Hillyan newspapers
|I Spy System 3?
|Bronze
|Take a picture of one of the constellations
|Familiar Bloodsucker
|Silver
|Take a picture of the mosquito AEDES RAYMANIS
|Racing Champion
|Silver
|Score first place in all four hovercraft races
|Bounty Hunter
|Silver
|Chase down all four looters
|Bountiful Volcano
|Gold
|Complete Volcano’s Treasure
|Big Heart
|Bronze
|Get 13 hearts for Jade’s HP
|
|Wildlife Photographer
|Silver
|Take six film rolls of animal photos
|Data Manager
|Bronze
|Collect 18 Mdisks
|Pearl-fection
|Silver
|Find 88 Pearls
|Besting Peepers
|Bronze
|Win three times in the coconut shell game against Peepers
|Gambling Queen
|Bronze
|Win three times in the pallet game against Francis
|Heart Giver
|Bronze
|Five a PA 1 to a companion
|Pig-ture Perfect
|Bronze
|Take a pug pic with Pey’j posing
|Something Different
|Bronze
|Listen to Something Completely Different
|Shauni NOhmpahkhan
|Silver
|Beat the DomZ High Priest without losing any hearts
|Kicking Butt
|Bronze
|Kill 10 Alpha Section guards
|Old Life, Other System
|Silver
|Open the chest in Pey’j’s hidden workshop
|Will to Fight
|Silver
|Open the chest of Black Isle
|Demons from the Past
|Silver
|Open the chest in the Akuda Bar (Room 1)
|Finding Family
|Silver
|Open the chest in Volcano’s Treasure
|Message Across the Stars
|Gold
|Finish the Hunt for Chests from the Past
Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition trophies aren’t far from what we typically expect from old-gen console releases. This PlayStation classic is reminiscent of Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, with similar achievements for eager completionists.