Jade and Fehn meditating in Beyond Good and Evil intro
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Beyond Good and Evil

Beyond Good and Evil trophy guide – All trophies and achievements

Beyond Good and Evil: Collect Everything Edition.
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 05:20 am

Jade returns in the Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition with her trusty camera, friends by her side, and a platinum trophy to snatch.

Relive the 2003 adventure (or experience Beyond Good and Evil for the first time) with a full list of trophies to work through as you defend Hillys from the DomZ. Here are all Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition achievements and trophies to focus on.

All Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition achievements – Full trophy list

Jade looking at the first pearl in Beyond Good and Evil
What trophies will you unlock? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition has 35 trophies to unlock. Released back in 2003 on PlayStation 2, Beyond Good and Evil offered an action-adventure game with puzzle-solving, mini-gaming, and photo-shooting. You play as Jade, a photojournalist with many talents. The primary objective? Collect Pearls while fighting against evil (sounds about right for 2003).

The original release of Beyond Good and Evil didn’t include achievements, as trophies weren’t available for PlayStation until 2008. With the new Speedrun mode to sink your teeth into, most trophies demand that you find or complete an area of the game in its entirety. Specific photographs are required, alongside defeating bosses without taking any damage. So, are you up for the challenge?

Here are all 35 Beyond Good and Evil achievements on the PlayStation and Steam.

AchievementRarityDescription
True HillyanPlatinumEarn all trophies
Bad JadeBronzeGet fined twice by the police
K-Bups CatcherBronzeGrab the K-Bups from Woof
Olden TimesBronzeTake a sepia photo
Alpha Sectioned OutSilverComplete all Alpha Section areas
Speedy JadeSilverComplete your first run in Speedrun mode
Into AppearancesSilverObtain all customization items
Yo Pearl ProSilverBreak Issam’s Yo Pearl record
Lucky Number 13SilverRead Mdisk 13 obtained after winning the pallet game
Surrounded by StarsBronzePilot the spaceship to the moon
Beyond Good & EvilGoldComplete the game
Ok, let’s go!BronzePower up the Hovercraft
A Helping HeartBronzeSave a companion during combat
Avid Hillyan ReaderBronzeSubscribe to all Hillyan newspapers
I Spy System 3?BronzeTake a picture of one of the constellations
Familiar BloodsuckerSilverTake a picture of the mosquito AEDES RAYMANIS
Racing ChampionSilverScore first place in all four hovercraft races
Bounty HunterSilverChase down all four looters
Bountiful VolcanoGoldComplete Volcano’s Treasure
Big HeartBronzeGet 13 hearts for Jade’s HP
Wildlife PhotographerSilverTake six film rolls of animal photos
Data ManagerBronzeCollect 18 Mdisks
Pearl-fectionSilverFind 88 Pearls
Besting PeepersBronzeWin three times in the coconut shell game against Peepers
Gambling QueenBronzeWin three times in the pallet game against Francis
Heart GiverBronzeFive a PA 1 to a companion
Pig-ture PerfectBronzeTake a pug pic with Pey’j posing
Something DifferentBronzeListen to Something Completely Different
Shauni NOhmpahkhanSilverBeat the DomZ High Priest without losing any hearts
Kicking ButtBronzeKill 10 Alpha Section guards
Old Life, Other SystemSilverOpen the chest in Pey’j’s hidden workshop
Will to FightSilverOpen the chest of Black Isle
Demons from the PastSilverOpen the chest in the Akuda Bar (Room 1)
Finding FamilySilverOpen the chest in Volcano’s Treasure
Message Across the StarsGoldFinish the Hunt for Chests from the Past

Beyond Good and Evil: 20th Anniversary Edition trophies aren’t far from what we typically expect from old-gen console releases. This PlayStation classic is reminiscent of Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, with similar achievements for eager completionists.

