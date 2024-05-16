Spyro the Dragon in a promotional image for Spyro Reignited Trilogy.
Image via Toys for Bob
Category:
General

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro developer teases new game announcement

Fingers crossed.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: May 16, 2024 04:13 am

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro developer Toys For Bob has seemingly teased a new game announcement with a cryptic update.

A simple update to the developer’s website has changed the logo to a purple tiki mask, leading fans to speculate whether a new entry in either long-running series will be unveiled.

A cryptic teaser posted on the Toys for Bob website.
What could it mean? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Toys for Bob

As spotted by eagle-eyed fans on Reddit, the Toys for Bob website has been hidden entirely, with only the purple tiki mask on show—sparking a debate on what the cryptic message means.

Given the tiki mask, some fans speculate a Crash Bandicoot reveal is on the horizon, given its similarity to Aku Aku, but @SpyroUniverse pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the tiki mask has long been the studio’s logo.

As the tiki mask was previously white, however, and has now switched to the purple colors of Spyro, others speculate that we could finally see a new entry in the long-running series around everyone’s favorite dragon.

Players have not been treated to a new Spyro release since 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which game a decade after The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon, so it’s been a long wait for a new entry in the franchise.

Meanwhile, Crash Bandicoot‘s most recent entry in the main series came in October 2020 with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, though the spinoff Crash Team Rumble was released in 2023.

Toys for Bob was part of Microsoft’s takeover of Activision but parted ways in February to become an independent company once again, per Eurogamerand was “exploring a possible partnership” with Microsoft to develop a new game.

Windows Central then reported in March that Xbox had reached an agreement with Toys for Bob, so we could see a reveal of the latest title as part of the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, which will be followed by a full Call of Duty event.

