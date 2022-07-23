Just throw it. Tyreek Hill is down there somewhere.

Wide receivers are the vertical threats in a modern NFL offense, and some of the strongest players in Madden NFL 23. They possess the ability to single-handedly change the game.

An excellent wide receiver can open up all aspects of the offense by stretching the defense across the field. Elite talents like Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams are expected to do more than catch deep balls. Wide threats also being able to operate out of the slot and contribute as a rusher keeps sophisticated NFL defenses on their heels.

Adams is the only receiver in the “99 Club,” a group of players that earned Madden NFL 23‘s highest rating, but there are plenty of other talented players in the position. Super Bowl Champion Cooper Kupp is just behind him, and the dynamic Tyreek Hill rounds out the top three in the position, even with his new home and quarterback situation in Miami.

Here are the best wide receivers in Madden NFL 23.

Davante Adams

99 OVR

90 SPD

92 ACC

63 STR

95 AGI

99 AWR

99 CTH

76 CAR

Cooper Kupp

98 OVR

89 SPD

96 ACC

66 STR

95 AGI

99 AWR

99 CTH

76 CAR

Tyreek Hill

97 OVR

99 SPD

99 ACC

64 STR

98 AGI

90 AWR

88 CTH

79 CAR

DeAndre Hopkins

96 OVR

90 SPD

88 ACC

79 STR

89 AGI

95 AWR

96 CTH

72 CAR

Stefon Diggs

95 OVR

92 SPD

94 ACC

62 STR

92 AGI

96 AWR

98 CTH

74 CAR

Top 10 (as of July 22, 2022)

Davante Adams

Cooper Kupp

Tyreek Hill

DeAndre Hopkins

Stefon Diggs

Justin Jefferson

Mike Evans

Keenan Allen

Terry McLaurin

Amari Cooper

Madden NFL 23 releases on Aug. 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.