Wide receivers are the vertical threats in a modern NFL offense, and some of the strongest players in Madden NFL 23. They possess the ability to single-handedly change the game.
An excellent wide receiver can open up all aspects of the offense by stretching the defense across the field. Elite talents like Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams are expected to do more than catch deep balls. Wide threats also being able to operate out of the slot and contribute as a rusher keeps sophisticated NFL defenses on their heels.
Adams is the only receiver in the “99 Club,” a group of players that earned Madden NFL 23‘s highest rating, but there are plenty of other talented players in the position. Super Bowl Champion Cooper Kupp is just behind him, and the dynamic Tyreek Hill rounds out the top three in the position, even with his new home and quarterback situation in Miami.
Here are the best wide receivers in Madden NFL 23.
Davante Adams
- 99 OVR
- 90 SPD
- 92 ACC
- 63 STR
- 95 AGI
- 99 AWR
- 99 CTH
- 76 CAR
Cooper Kupp
- 98 OVR
- 89 SPD
- 96 ACC
- 66 STR
- 95 AGI
- 99 AWR
- 99 CTH
- 76 CAR
Tyreek Hill
- 97 OVR
- 99 SPD
- 99 ACC
- 64 STR
- 98 AGI
- 90 AWR
- 88 CTH
- 79 CAR
DeAndre Hopkins
- 96 OVR
- 90 SPD
- 88 ACC
- 79 STR
- 89 AGI
- 95 AWR
- 96 CTH
- 72 CAR
Stefon Diggs
- 95 OVR
- 92 SPD
- 94 ACC
- 62 STR
- 92 AGI
- 96 AWR
- 98 CTH
- 74 CAR
Top 10 (as of July 22, 2022)
- Davante Adams
- Cooper Kupp
- Tyreek Hill
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Stefon Diggs
- Justin Jefferson
- Mike Evans
- Keenan Allen
- Terry McLaurin
- Amari Cooper
Madden NFL 23 releases on Aug. 19 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.