Playing video games while you’re high can be quite challenging because it’s not easy to pick what to play. Your go-to games can be stressful when you’re not sober while ones that you’ve never touched can be a good experience.

If you’re looking for some games to play during today’s 4/20 celebrations, this list will contain a variety of options ranging from titles from big studios to indie ones, games that have a funny storyline, and some cool ones that you can try with friends. Here are the best video games to play on 4/20.

Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

Fall Guys delivers it all. It’s fun, aesthetically beautiful, offers the right dose of challenge, can be played with friends, and you can dress your jelly bean in almost any way you’d like. You might fall more often because your reflexes likely won’t be as sharp, but at least you’ll crack a laugh when that happens.

Among Us

This “lie to your friends” multiplayer simulator kept a lot of friendships together during the hardest months of the COVID pandemic and is also great on 4/20. Your imagination will be as sharp as ever, which will allow you to go for plays you’re usually too scared of trying on normal days and will provide you with great thoughts to deceive your friends, in case you’re the Impostor. Heck, you can even throw a game for fun when playing as a Crewmate.

Guitar Hero

Screengrab via Activision/Neversoft

Any version of Guitar Hero is fun. The game takes you on a trip down memory lane and lets you revisit some of the most classic rock songs ever made, generating pure nostalgia. For the experience to be fun, though, you should play it on easy mode. There’s no need to sweat and stress during this time.

Tetris Effect VR

Tetris is a classic that anybody can play, even online. But Tetris Effect is one of the most beautiful versions of the game ever made. To enjoy the full package, we’d advise you to play it with virtual reality goggles. Trust us, it will be an immersive experience.

Journey

Image via Thatgamecompany/Sony

This indie game puts you in charge of a robed figure traveling through a desert. Journey’s story is told wordlessly, featuring visual-only cutscenes, which allows you to pay even more attention to the beauty of the game. The game’s soundtrack is great and relaxing for the most part, which is perfect for a lonely experience in your room.

Grim Fandango

Grim Fandango is a blast from the ’90s. Your character is a grim reaper living in the Land of the Dead that is trying to pay his debts to reach his final destination. It’s one of the best puzzle-adventure games ever made due to its storyline, the funny dialogue you have with other characters, and the soundtrack. Over the past few years, Double Fine made a remastered version of the game that enhanced the graphics up to present standards and has no bugs. If you play Grim Fandango, you’ll wish Manny never left the city of Rubacava.

Spore

Image via EA

Have you ever thought about creating your own creature? This is what Spore allows you to do. Players control the development of a species from the very beginning and go through the adventure of the beauty that is evolution. The five stages are the Cell Stage, Creature Stage, Tribal Stage, Civilization Stage, and Spage Stage. All of them are funny and intuitive, and you’ll be overly inspired to nurture your creature and enjoy the game’s visuals.