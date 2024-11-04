10 best PC racing games to play now

Racing games have been a staple of gaming since the early ’90s. With modern hardware and improved graphical fidelity, they have only become more high-octane and realistic. If you are a fan of the genre, these are the 10 best racing games you can play on your PC right now.

Recommended Videos

The best racing games on PC

10) Burnout Paradise Remastered

Chaos personified. Image via EA

Burnout Paradise Remastered is the remake of the original Burnout Paradise, widely considered the best in crash racing since the original Burnout games. Paradise City is the destination for every driver as you compete against the wildest street racers to win and destroy them in the process. The game also has different modes where you can cause mayhem using cars or bikes as your vehicle of destruction.

Burnout Paradise Remastered also consists of every DLC from the original, including Big Surf Island and over five legendary cars. The game also has a fully functioning multiplayer mode for even more chaos with friends.

9) Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

The toys are back. Image via Milestone S.r.l.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is the sequel to the highly successful Hot Wheels Unleashed. The popular toy franchise comes to your PC once again with a new roster of cars racing through creative new tracks like a mini-golf course, houses in the suburbs, and even the Wild West. You can now also race with different categories of vehicles, each one with its own upgrade tree.

From toy cars, including ATVs and monster trucks, to toy motorbikes, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 has something for everyone.

8) MotoGP 24

Bikers unite. Image via Milestone S.r.l.

MotoGP 24 switches gears, going from arcade racing to the circuit with speeding superbikes. The latest iteration of MotoGP brings players into the 2024 season with the MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3, and MotoE categories. For MotoGP fans, the roster of bikes and riders is official and contains tracks exclusive to MotoGP 24, creating a more immersive experience.

Race your way up the ranks to become a MotoGP legend in MotoGP 24.

7) Forza Horizon 4

A massive collection of cars. Image via Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 4 became an instant hit after it was ported to the PC. Race through an authentic version of Britain across all four seasons, offering a unique racing experience depending on the weather cycle throughout the Horizon Festival. You can explore a large catalog of cars, the biggest for the Forza franchise until this point, and choose the best ones for your racing needs.

You could also tune your favorite cars even further to achieve the most authentic racing simulation experience the Forza series can provide.

6) The Crew 2

Race on land, air, and sea. Image via Ubisoft

The Crew 2 offers a unique experience that very few games in the genre provide. To reach your objectives, you can race through land, air, and sea in various competitions using cars, bikes, planes, and boats. With several vehicles of every type at your disposal, The Crew 2 will take you through a realistic version of the entire USA to compete in high-octane events.

The Crew 2 also features a robust multiplayer system, allowing you to play with up to seven players. You can also record races and even share them online so other players can view your cinematic masterpieces.

5) Need for Speed Heat

Best of both worlds. Image via EA

Need for Speed Heat retains most of the successful traits of every NFS game before it, refining it into a great modern entry for the franchise. Borrowing elements from games like NFS Underground 2 and NFS Most Wanted, NFS Heat takes place via a fully functional day/night cycle. Different times of day will provide different event opportunities to further your career.

Depending on the time of day, you can choose to participate in official races or compete in the shady underground world of street racing. Every event you win will get you closer to legendary status.

4) F1 23

The best modern F1 game. Image via EA

F1 23 brings the high-speed action of the Formula One to your PC. Unlike most arcade racers on this list, the F1 series is known for its realistic simulation-based approach to track racing. Progress through the “Braking Point” story mode and rise up the ranks of the F1 through heated rivalries with fellow racers on your way to winning the F1 World Championship.

The F1 World feature generates daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges with a brand-new level progression system, unlocking new upgrades for your vehicles as you progress through them.

3) Assetto Corsa Competizione

Competitive racing unleashed. Image via 505 Games

Assetto Corsa Competizione is the pinnacle of the Assetto Corsa series on the PC. Competizione took everything that the Assetto Corsa games of the past had achieved and fine-tuned it into a hyper-realistic simulation racer with authentic physics. The vibe of the competitive GT3 Championship is felt in full force as you compete against official drivers, teams, and cars to win the tournament.

Get ready for a cinematic experience never before seen in the Assetto Corsa series.

2) BeamNG.drive

Hyper-realistic physics. Image via BeamNG

When it comes to authentic simulation with realistic driving physics, no game does it better than BeamNG.drive. The soft body physics showcased in this game far exceeds any other racing game to date, creating a near-perfect driving experience. This makes for a unique racing experience across several tracks and terrains, truly pushing the limits of what every vehicle can endure.

Once you complete everything the game has to offer, you might want to try BeamNG.drive‘s editing features. It comes with a fully functional track and car editor, allowing you to create your ideal location to race through with your ideal vehicle.

1) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon is back and better than ever. Image via Xbox Game Studios

If you enjoyed Forza Horizon 4, you are in for a treat with its sequel. Forza Horizon 5 pushes the boundaries of its predecessor with better graphics, a wider roster of cars, more diverse terrain, and cinematic locations all over Mexico to race through. The weather patterns get even more intense as dust storms and tropical storms obscure your path to victory.

While not as realistic as BeamNG.drive, the physics of Forza Horizon 5 rivals several racing simulators, allowing you to choose between arcade-style racing or true realism. The game also introduces a new mode titled Hide & Seek, which works as a competitive five-vs-one multiplayer experience.

Similar to FH4, the game’s social features will let you meet other players roaming the open world, letting you challenge them or become friends as you explore the Horizon Festival together.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy