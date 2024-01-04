5 Best Need for Speed Games, Ranked

Need for Speed is among the most iconic racing game franchises in video game history with countless incredible installments lining the series. If you are looking to jump into Need for Speed, or you’re a veteran looking to replay the series, these are our picks for the best Need for Speed games.

Need for Speed spans multiple decades, with the first installment being released in 1994 while the most recent dropped in 2022. With such a wide breadth of games in the series, you might not know exactly where you should start or what the highlights may be.

5) Need For Speed: Underground

Car chases against the police are a common thread that connects almost all Need for Speed games | Image by EA

Need for Speed: Underground is an incredible addition to the franchise if nothing else for the unparalleled level of customization it brought to the series. Though many other games in Need for Speed centered around racing or super cars, Underground was a street racing game made for the likes of Tokyo Drift and similar titles.

Being able to turn a beat up Honda Civic into a drag racing champion is the ultimate appeal of Need for Speed: Underground. Though not the best game in the series from a gameplay stance, Underground left its mark on the franchise.

4) Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit 2

Get away as fast as you can | Image by EA

Released in 2002, Hot Pursuit 2 is one of the most memorable games from the older era of Need for Speed. This version of the racing title is all about the chase, with the two main forms of gameplay being races and car chases.

Hot Pursuit 2 had some of the best chases in the entire series, especially in multiplayer with the battle royale-style knockout format. Enemy AI in Hot Pursuit 2 also added another layer to the gameplay, with police barricades and aggressive tactics all selling the immersion and thrill of a car chase.

3) Need For Speed: Shift 2 – Unleashed

If you are looking for a more traditional racing game, then Need for Speed: Shift 2 – Unleashed is for you. Though still a street racing game, this is a much more grounded, racing-focus title.

The controls and car movements in Shift 2 are among the best in the franchise and the sheer number of tracks, enemy drivers, and available cars are unmatched. The story mode is undoubtedly the focus of this beloved title and a must-play for any fan of the franchise.

2) Need For Speed: Most Wanted

Being able to upgrade regular cars is one of the best features of the Most Wanted games | Image by EA

Need for Speed: Most Wanted is an Xbox 360 and PS3 classic. While the entire franchise revolves around street racing, the Most Wanted games really embrace how unique urban racing environments can be.

Again, taking normal cars and upgrading your average coupes into super cars is an incredibly rewarding system that feels like you are progressing with the game. Most Wanted also gave players a nice twist in allowing them to win cars off of their opponents. Even after all the years since the title’s 2012 launch, Need for Speed: Most Wanted still plays like new.

1) Need For Speed: Underground 2

The undisputed king of the franchise, Need for Speed: Underground 2 has it all. An incredible career mode, vast car customization, tight controls, an outstanding soundtrack, and the best multiplayer in the series by far.

If you are looking for most well-rounded Need for Speed game, then Underground 2 can’t be beaten.