Need for Speed, a franchise that has been beloved in the racing genre for almost two decades is getting a new game called Need for Speed Unbound, which has a release date set for Dec. 2.

The game will blend “elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history,” EA said in a press release. Players will be able to enjoy a single-player campaign, as well as some multiplayer experiences as well.

Now that the game has a release date, players are looking to get their preorders ready and are wondering what platforms the game will be on so that come release time, they’ll be ready to race along all of the new tracks the game brings.

What platforms will Need for Speed Unbound be on?

The newest game in the franchise, Need for Speed Unbound will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Dec. 2 this year. That game will feature a 4K resolution at 60 FPS for the first time in franchise history.

How much does Need for Speed Unbound cost?

Both physical and digital versions of Need for Speed Unbound will cost $69.99. The Palace Edition, which features a partnership with Palace Skateboards, will cost $79.99. The Palace Edition includes four custom cars, a clothing pack, driving effect, decals, license plate, character pose, and banner artwork.

Those looking to get their hands on the game can start pre-ordering it on Nov. 29. Pre-orders will receive an exclusive pack of content, including driving effects, decals, a license plate, banner artwork, stickers, and $150,000 Bank in multiplayer.

As for the premise of the game, players will explore the world of Lakeshore, and will follow the story of two friends torn apart by a robbery. A rookie racer will be tasked with winning the ultimate street race and reclaiming a car that was stolen from them.

For EA Play members, a 10-hour trial will begin on Nov. 29 and it will include recurring in-game benefits for subscribers. EA Play Pro members will have unlimited access to the PC version of the Palace Edition beginning Nov. 29 as well.