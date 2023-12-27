2023 was a great year for mobile gamers, so this list highlights a few of the best Android and iOS games that delivered great portable experiences. Whether you crave a quick challenge or an immersive narrative, these games redefined on-the-go entertainment in 2023 and are absolutely worth playing.

Our picks for the best mobile games of 2023

King Arthur: Legends Rise

In King Arthur: Legends Rise, players build a party to face mythical beasts. Image via Kabam Games, Inc

King Arthur: Legends Rise is a turn-based RPG that launched in 2023 and surprised players with its well-crafted gameplay. Set in a dark fantasy version of Camelot, King Arthur and his band of loyal warriors face off against terrifying demonic foes threatening the kingdom. You can collect and recruit your own band of warriors, including Knights, Mages, Rogues, and more. You’ll also rank up their skills and collect rare weapons to challenge mythical beasts, gigantic bosses, and crazed monsters.

The best part is how strategic and calculating you can be. Every action matters; every advantage can be used, and every disadvantage can be exploited. While there are several fantasy RPG mobile games out there, not many make combat feel as satisfying as King Arthur: Legends Rise, which is why it deserves its spot on this list.

Arena Breakout

Arena Breakout emphasizes tactical gameplay and co-op play. Image via Level Infinite

Arena Breakout is a recently released FPS that strives to be one of the most tactical and immersive first-person shooters on mobile. You can play through missions alone or with a squad and are tasked with wiping out other players or getting every item you can on the map. You can also mix and match over 700 gun parts with more than 10 modification slots to achieve full combat effectiveness.

Every fight feels satisfying and engaging thanks to its precise motions, great gun feedback, and responsive controls. All these things together make Arena Breakout one of the best mobile games of 2023, and perhaps one of the best tactical FPS games of the year.

Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter makes fighting monsters more accessible. Image via Capcom and Niantic

Capcom’s latest entry to the beloved Monster Hunter series is a surprisingly engaging mobile game. In Monster Hunter Now, you fight several popular monsters in one-to-one linear combat. Unlike other games in the series, players explore the game’s overworld via a map, where they can also initiate monster battles. In this entry, monsters have health bars, which makes combat more accessible. Fights are shorter but still as engaging thanks to the variety of monster attacks, weapon attacks, and dodges available. Each fight and monster slain also rewards you with extra items and monster parts that you can use to craft strong weapons and armor to face even tougher opponents.

While the mobile version doesn’t quite live up to other games from the series on consoles, it still gives fans and newcomers alike an excellent Monster Hunter experience on the go.

Aether Gazer

Aether Gazer features a diverse cast of characters. Image via Yostar Games

One of the biggest sleeper hits of 2023, Aether Gazer is a real-time anime-inspired gacha game that offers a unique experience to gacha lovers on the go. Like many games in its genre, Aether Gazer delivers an outstanding and engaging story, a diverse list of characters to unlock and customize with several modifiers, and enemies to defeat with smooth, effortless yet satisfying combos and fun powerups.

Combat is incredibly well-executed thanks to the game’s stable, easy-to-use controls that make fighting hordes feel endlessly satisfying, and it’s all presented with gorgeous visuals, detailed models, vibrant colors, and smooth transitions. Aether Gazer also sports a fantastic soundtrack and great voice acting from several characters, making the narrative even more engaging.

OxenFree II

OxenFree II offers a unique narrative. Image via Night School Studio

The sequel to the highly beloved and immersive dramatic narrative game. OxenFree II puts you in the shoes of protagonist Riley Pooverly, who just arrived in the small town of Camena. Inexplicable events begin to happen in town just as she arrives, and unsurprisingly, it’s up to Riley, the town’s newly recruited environmental ranger, and her partner Jacob to investigate the cause and put a stop to the danger that threatens the fate of her hometown.

While Oxen Free II launched on several consoles and platforms, the game also provides a great mobile experience through the Netflix app, meaning anyone with a mobile device and an active subscription can play the game and experience one of the most engaging stories the year has to offer.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis offers a lot to Final Fantasy VII fans. Image via Square Enix

The Final Fantasy series has had a great few years. The Final Fantasy VII remake reignited hype for the long-running, ever-expanding series with DLCs and even a highly anticipated sequel on the way, and the recently released action-packed entry Final Fantasy 16 made things even more exciting. But 2023 also saw the launch of Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, a turn-based mobile RPG that’s yet another remake of the beloved title.

The game lets you control several characters from the beloved series, experience the stories of young favorites, engage in solo or co-op battles, and even customize your party with iconic gear and weapons. Square Enix did an excellent job presenting the game with a combination of retro-style visuals and modern, beautifully rendered graphics. Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is a great mobile game for those who love the Final Fantasy series and are fans of turn-based RPGs.

Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail provides an almost perfect gacha experience. Image via miHoYo

Arguably the most beloved mobile game of 2023, HoYoverse knocked it out of the park again with Honkai: Star Rail. The intergalactic exploration turn-based RPG sees you trailblazing across planets while meeting interesting characters as you immerse yourself in a surprisingly dense and detailed narrative.

Between meeting new allies and party members, you’ll also fight through waves of enemies in excellently paced and well-structured turn-based gameplay where you can use physical, skill, and ultimate attacks and exploit enemies’ weaknesses. Your party gets stronger as you collect new characters by completing story quests or by getting lucky on gacha pulls.

Honkai: Star Rail is full of challenging combat encounters with waves of monsters to defeat and obstacles to overcome, and it’s all presented beautifully with its impeccable visuals. All things considered, Honkai: Star Rail is, in our opinion, the best mobile games of 2023.