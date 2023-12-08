What platforms is Monster Hunter Wilds on?

Monster Hunter Wilds is Capcom’s next big swing in arguably its biggest franchise, and it’s going all-out with visuals and interactivity by harnessing the power of modern consoles. It’s because of this push that some players will be left behind as the hunt moves on to greener pastures—and platforms.

In its debut trailer, Capcom showcased movement, environmental interaction, and visuals like the Monster Hunter series has never seen before. More details about Wilds will be shared in the Summer of 2024 around the franchise’s 20th anniversary, but for now, at least we know what to expect for Wilds’ console release plans.

What platforms will Monster Hunter Wilds be on?

The sheer number of monsters and interactive elements going on is wild. Image via Capcom

According to Capcom, Monster Hunter Wilds will focus entirely on current-gen consoles. This means PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam will be the platforms of choice for Wilds.

This should give fans hope that the incredible visuals and interactive elements new to the franchise that were shown in the announcement trailer will be just a small part of the final product when it launches in 2025. It also gives fans more copium that crossplay and cross-progression will be announced for day one—which isn’t out of reach this time. That said, fans should bear in mind that Wilds won’t be coming to previous-gen consoles, like the PS4 or Xbox One.

Will Monster Hunter Wilds come to Nintendo Switch?

While the PS4 and Xbox One aren’t in the picture for Monster Hunter Wilds, the Nintendo Switch might be in a unique position moving forward.

Wilds isn’t set to drop until 2025, and by then, we should at the very least know more about the Switch’s successor console that has been rumored for years and could appear in 2024. If the next Switch can rival the performance of a PC at least to an acceptable level, Capcom might be able to get Monster Hunter’s newest game running on it. This is a pipe dream for Nintendo fans, but it isn’t out of the question. Just don’t expect the current Switch to have a chance against those next-gen Rathians.