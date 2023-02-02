It'll help you get the most out of the armor-clad knight.

Louis is one of the better characters to use in Fire Emblem Engage. He’ll join the party automatically at the beginning of the battle in Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom when you visit Firene. As a royal knight, it seems fitting his base class is Lance Armor—a tanky armored unit type that thrives against other melee units using their trusty lance.

But while his base class is handy and a good fit compared to other base classes, he becomes even better once he hits level 10 and you use a Master Seal to promote him into an advanced class. There are two that stand out above the rest.

What is the best class for Louis in Fire Emblem Engage?

The best classes for Louis in Fire Emblem Engage are either General or Great Knight, which both play into the fact he has some of the highest HP and Defense stat growth of all characters.

As for the best skills, it’s wise to pick up Defense +5 and Resolve +, which both bolster his already incredible defense, as well as Lance Power 5 and Vantage++ to increase his attack and allow him to counterattack units with less than 75 percent health before they attack after initiating combat.

Image via Intelligent Systems

Even though he’s all about Defense, his Strength stat scales pretty well too, so he’s capable of outputting a good amount of damage while soaking even more of it up.

Picking either of these classes along with that set of skills will make Louis an absolute powerhouse who can come in clutch and turn the tide of any battle.