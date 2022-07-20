Best Battlefield 2042 settings

It may surprise you that the settings you choose for your Battlefield 2042 and other FPS games significantly impact how well you perform. Many streamers don’t stick to the default settings because they’re set to look appealing overall instead of focusing on killing the enemy. Setting up your settings for the first time can be very confusing since you don’t want to mess it up and ruin your gameplay or K/D ratio.

The following guide covers every Battlefield 2042 setting and gives you the perfect set up to help you gain wins instead of just looking good. We’ve got a guide for those who want to focus on higher FPS and visuals. These are your best overall settings for the game.

General

The Cross-Play feature is up to you, but we have it turned off because you’ll face people with similar advantages and disadvantages. Hints have been turned off because they’re a huge distraction. There can be times when usage data slows your gameplay, not much, but you don’t want any reason to react slowly.

Cross-Play: Off

Control Hints: Off

Reactive Hints: Off

Share Usage Data: Off

Show Player Created Content: On

Allow Followers: On

Show XP Type for Server: On

Network

We don’t recommend these because they distract you and are pretty useless. When your internet doesn’t work properly, you’ll know it.

Show Network Performance Stats: Hide

Show Network Performance Graph: Hide

Display

Video

The Field of View depends on your monitor, so please keep that in mind. Turn the setting up if you have a wider monitor. Keeping it at our settings is best for everyday 24-inch monitors.

Field of View: 90

Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View: 88

ADS Field of View: On

Brightness: 60

High Dynamic Range: Off

Motion Blur: 0

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Vignette: Off

Motion Blur looks more realistic, but it makes objects smear when running, making enemies harder to spot. It’s better to have it off.

HUD General

Show HUD: On

Show HUD Prompts: Off

Control Hints: Off

Reactive Hints: Off

HUD Motion: Off

Camera Shake Amount: 20

Soldier Compass: Off

Show Vehicle Seat: off

Chat Log Visibility: When Active

Colorblind: Custom

Custom Squad Color: Green

Custom: Friendly Color: Light Blue

Custom Enemy Color: Red

Custom Neutral Color: White

Kill Log: On

Show Kills Made by: Nearby

World Info Scale: 90

Player Info Scale 60

Vehicle Passenger Scale: 50

Personal Log Scale: 50

World Log Scale: 50

Chat Scale: 50

Crosshair

Your crosshair needs to be prominent on your screen. We have found white to work well, but if you think another color is easier to see, use it.

Crosshair Opacity: 100

Crosshair Projection: On

Crosshair Thickness: Thick

Crosshair Color: White

Hit Indicator Opacity: 100

Hit Color: Orange

Damage-Based Shape: On

Headshot Color: Lighter Red

Kill Color: Darker Red

Armor Broken hit Indicator: On

Armor Hit Indicator Color: Dark Green

Soldier Damage Color: Dark Orange

Soldier Damage Thickness: Thick

Vehicle Damage Color: Yellow

Vehicle Damage Thickness: Thick

Minimap

Although your minimap is very important, it should not interfere with your ability to see. It should only need to be noticed when you need to look at it. It should show you a lot around you when you’re walking, but when you’re driving, you’re going pretty fast, so you don’t need that much distance to see.

Rotate With View: On

Minimap View Distance – On Foot: 300

Minimap View Distance – Ground Vehicles: 120

Minimap View Distance – Air Vehicles: 200

Minimap Texture Opacity: 0

Minimap Background Opacity: 0

Bigmap Texture Opacity: 0

Bigmap Background Opacity: 0

HUD Icons

HUDs are only as important as you need them to be. Because you want to know where your targets are, friendly icons should be smaller than enemy icons.

Objective Icons Scale: 50

Objective Icons Opacity: 100

Objective Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 50

Friendly Icons Scale: 90

Friendly Icons Opacity: 90

Friendly Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 50

Friendly Revive Icons Scale: 50

Friendly Revive Icons Opacity: 100

Friendly Revive Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 50

Squad Icons Scale: 90

Squad Icons Opacity: 90

Squad Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 50

Squad Revive Icons Scale: 100

Squad Revive Icons Opacity: 100

Squad Revive Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 50

Enemy Icons Scale: 100

Enemy Icons Opacity: 100

Enemy Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 100

Neutral Icons Scale: 50

Neutral Icons Opacity: 100

Neutral Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 50

Ping Marker Icons Scale: 100

Ping Markers Icons Opacity

Ping Marker Icons Opacity [Zoomed]: 50

Sound

Good sound settings allow you to adjust everything in-game, so you won’t need to touch a remote later on.

Audio

Master Volume: 75

Music Volume: 40

Sound Effects Volume: 55

In-Game Announcer Volume: 50

Sound Configuration: Surround

Audio Mix: (Put the device you’re using to listen to the game)

Hit Indicator: BF2042

In-World Radio Music: On

Voice Chat

Enable Voice Chat: On

Voice Chat Channel: Party

Microphone Mode: Open mic

Microphone Threshold: -50.0

Subtitles

Subtitles: On

Subtitle Text Size: Small

Subtitle Outline: Off

Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Controller

If you prefer one button over another, you should set the controller to Custom. We also know that some people prefer the inverted controls, so please invert when needed. Otherwise, you should be able to repeat these two settings.

Controls: Default

Buttons: Default

Accessibility

Accessibility is an important setting to change. It is important to set these settings, so they don’t interfere with gameplay.

General

Keep in mind that your friendly color should be as close to what we describe as possible and that your enemy color should be red. You want to make sure you can see an enemy when they’re close by using red. Red is known to catch your attention quickly.

Menu Narration: Off

Play Incoming Text as Speech: Off

Convert Incoming Voice to Text Chat: Off

Colorblind: Custom

Custom Enemy Color: Red

Custom Squad Color: Green

Custom: Friendly Color: Light Blue

Custom Neutral Color: White

Motion Blur: 0

HUD Motion: Off

Camera Shake Amount 20

Crosshair Projection: On

Controller Vibration: On

Control Hints: Off

The movement and motion of the HUD are just distracting. Keep your focus on keeping your score up; if you get distracted, you leave yourself open to bullets.

Subtitles

Same as the Subtitles above.

Controls

Making sure you have as much control as possible over what you’re doing is important. Therefore, instead of controls that continue and require your input to stop, you should keep controls that require your input to continue. Therefore, if something catches you off guard, you can stop doing something without needing to input anything, and you can move on to react.

Solder Sprint: Click

Double Tap Forward to Sprint: Off

Soldier Weapon Zoom: Hold

Steady Scope: Hold

Vehicle Weapon Zoom: Hold

Revive Interaction: Toggle

Request/Skip Revive: Toggle

Extras

This is just a bunch of legal stuff, the help section, and credits for the game. It doesn’t affect gameplay.