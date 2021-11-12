Battlefield 2042 features stunning visuals, but the game’s advanced graphics can cause some gaming rigs to struggle when it comes to maintaining smooth frame rates.

Gamers with slightly older gaming PCs will need to make a few compromises to maintain a smooth frame rate with a decent overall visual quality. Most players will be able to increase their frames per second (fps) by lowering all the graphical settings in the game, but that may result in Battlefield 2042 looking noticeably worse.

Finding the balance between performance and visual quality can be challenging since some settings are more resource-hungry than others. While personal preferences are also important when deciding which settings to keep and turn off, you can try out the following layout to save some time.

Here are the best settings for fps and visuals in Battlefield 2042.

Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Filtering : Medium The Medium texture setting is the perfect middle ground to maximize fps and retain a decent level of visual quality. You can still lower this setting to increase your average frames, but the visual difference will become more noticeable below medium.

: Medium Lighting Quality : Low When you lower the Lightning Quality settings, you’ll notice the difference almost immediately. It’s one of the settings that uses the most resources, though, and keeping at low will allow you to crank up other settings.

: Low Effects Quality: Medium Effects doesn’t only allow Battlefield 2042 to look nice, but it also helps players notice details that they can use as information. A smoke grenade in the distance or gunfire animations can help you locate your enemies and act accordingly.

Medium Post Process Quality: Low

Low Mesh Quality: Low

Low Terrain Quality: Medium All Battlefield 2042 maps feature beautiful terrain. The problem is that they’re just too large, meaning keeping this setting at High will cause players to render high-quality terrain constantly. The Medium setting is also the perfect middle ground, allowing players to enjoy everything the maps have to offer while securing some extra fps.

Medium Undergrowth Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing post-processing: Off Anti-aliasing makes objects look more realistic by brushing off all of the sharp edges. It uses a lot of resources to do this, however, which makes turning it off more beneficial.

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale should only be used by players who are struggling to average smooth frame rates while playing Battlefield 2042. This setting will actively reduce or increase the resolution of your game. A constantly changing resolution will be distracting, and it also makes Battlefield 2042 look noticeably worse.

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Future Frame Rendering: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Field of View: 85 Field of View adjusts a player’s vision area. Once a player increases this setting, they’ll be able to see more of their surroundings, but it’ll come at a cost. Seeing more also means rendering more, which can put strain on lower-end gaming rigs.

85 Brightness: 55

55 Motion Blur: Zero Motion Blur gives games a more realistic look, but it makes it harder to spot enemies while you’re on the move. It doesn’t clog too many resources, so if you enjoy having Motion Blur on, you can also keep it.

Zero Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Lens Distortion: Off

Check out your graphics card settings

In-game settings play a huge role when it comes to determining how many fps you average while playing Battlefield 2042. It doesn’t stop there, though. There are many other settings players can tinker with that can increase their fps or visual quality in Battlefield 2042.

Both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards come with their own control panels where players can adjust what their GPUs prioritize in games. Accessing these control panels is simple since you’ll only need to right-click on an empty space of your desktop, and the option will be there.

Once you launch your control panel, you can check out all the settings and read their explanations. There are also many guides available online for Nvidia and AMD GPUs that showcase which settings players should prioritize while adjusting their control panel settings.

These settings can allow players to gain additional frames or increase the overall visual quality on top of the in-game adjustment they can make.

Battlefield 2042 is a graphically intensive game and it can require more resources than most games to run smoothly. If prioritizing visual quality reduces your frames to a point where you can’t enjoy the game, you’ll need to lower your settings or upgrade your hardware.

If neither of these methods are viable options, players can try out playing lobbies where there are fewer players. Playing on less crowded servers is one of the best ways to increase performance in Battlefield games since each player is an additional asset to render for systems. Additionally, players can turn off all the programs running in the background that they aren’t using to make sure their system focuses its resources on Battlefield 2042.