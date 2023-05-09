Atari’s Mr. Run and Jump brings new meaning to retro speedrunning

Atari has been very busy with acquiring studios and IP as the company works to build its brand back up while innovating the retro video game space. This plan includes releasing new titles that merge modern design concepts and the legacy feel of arcade-era games—which is a niche Mr. Run and Jump hits perfectly.

Originally designed for the Atari 2600 in 2021 as a throwback to the old days, Mr. Run and Jump is making its modern debut later this year as Graphite Lab and Heavy Horse Games bring John Mikula’s game with a focus on all of the original’s highlights.

In this version of the game, players will explore the Realms of Color’s vibrant worlds—all in the name of defeating the evil Void and rescuing your dog. And the game has been designed as a speedrunner’s paradise, with controls and mechanics set to make Mr. Run and Jump’s platforming feel smooth, responsive, and just the right amount of challenging.

Those controls pair with six worlds that players can tackle at their own pace thanks to “free-flowing level design” and the ability to adjust the difficulty through Dynamic Assistance. The developers already claim there are well over 30 hours of content available for anyone who enjoys the experience of their first playthrough and wants to go back to grab all the collectibles or complete Time Trials.

Image via Atari Image via Atari Image via Atari

“We are thrilled to introduce Mr. Run and Jump to gamers worldwide,” Graphite Lab studio director Matt Raithel said. “Dazzling animation, intense platforming, and approachable characters all come together in a package that was made better with the help and support of the team at Atari.”

If you go and compare the 2600 version of the game to this new approach, you can see where the developers expanded upon an already solid concept that fits on the more than 40-year-old hardware and modern consoles.

Image via Atari Image via Atari Image via Atari

This is just one of Atari’s upcoming projects as the company splits its focus on new games and revitalized classics. Mr. Run and Jump will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Atari VCS later this year.