Are the Hogwarts Legacy Collectors and Deluxe editions worth it?

Hogwarts Legacy is available for pre-order and it is currently the top wishlisted game on Steam. From the preview videos released so far, we have enough gameplay footage to make an informed decision regarding the purchase of the game. While the game’s launch has been mired in controversy and backlash, it seems there’s still a sizeable crowd of Harry Potter fans excited about the game’s launch later in February.

If you are one of the fans looking to purchase the game, it would help to know the game has a few different editions available. As is with most AAA titles these days, Hogwarts Legacy has three different editions available for pre-order.

These are:

Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition

Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition

Each edition comes with its own pre-order bonuses if you buy the game before its launch date. These bonuses vary depending on the edition, as will their pre-order price. Before you buy, it would be preferable to know what value you receive.

Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition

Image via Avalanche Studios

This is the standard version of Hogwarts Legacy and it includes the base game along with any pre-order bonuses mentioned earlier. As of now, if you pre-order this edition, you will get access to the game as well as an exclusive Onyx Hippogriff mount. The mount is only available as a pre-order bonus, so if you want to get your hands on it, this is the time to purchase the game.

This version is priced at $59.99 for all platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition

Image via Avalanche Studios

The deluxe edition of the game includes everything that exists in the standard version of the game along with specific Digital Deluxe pre-order bonuses. The following bonuses are included in this edition.

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

Haunted Hogsmeade Quest (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 exclusive)

The Thestral Mount is an additional mount you gain access to along with the Onyx Hippogriff. The additional Dark Arts cosmetics and battle arena are new additions to the game that will not be in the standard edition. This version also grants access to a specific quest exclusive to PlayStation owners for the first year of the game’s launch.

And finally, if you can’t wait to play the game, the Digital Deluxe Edition also gives its users a 72-hour early access option. This version is priced at $69.99 for all platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy Collectors Edition

Image via Avalanche Studios

The Collectors Edition includes everything that comes with the deluxe edition along with Collectors’ specific pre-order bonuses. These bonuses include the following unique additions not included in the other versions.

Steel Case

Floating Wand (Life-Size), with Book Base

Kelpie Robe

Collectors Edition Box

The Steel Case, Floating Wand, and Collectors Edition Box are physical items sent to the purchaser of this edition. Along with these additions, the Collectors Edition also gives owners the same three-day early access. This version is priced at $299.99.

Which version should you purchase?

Depending on what you are looking for upon purchase, you can buy the edition you prefer. The standard edition is good enough for players looking to play the game when it launches because it gives you access to the whole game without worrying about issues such as day one DLC. If the gameplay previews are anything to go by, the game provides a lot of value for the money you spend.

Since the game is highly customizable, giving you access to your own character’s looks, traits, and access to your own house, you might want to take it a step further. This can be done with the Digital Deluxe Edition giving you access to new unique cosmetics such as the Dark Arts set, which will make you stand out from the other players playing the game.

This is in combination with the three-day early access, giving you a head start on the game before most players start to play.

And finally, if you are a fan of the series as a whole, the Collectors Edition might be more to your liking. The Steel Case and Collectors Edition box is exclusive to this edition and the life-size Floating Wand is a nice touch to cap it all off.

With so many options available to eager Hogwarts Legacy players, it ultimately boils down to a matter of personal preference, since you can’t really go wrong here.