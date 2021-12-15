All new vehicles in The Contract in GTA Online

After almost eight years, GTA Online fans are once again invited to glimpse into Franklin Clinton’s life. A lot has gone down in the game’s Online mode after the main story concluded, but players are yet to get that final closure.

The Contract will kick off a couple of years after the main story’s ending. Players will be tasked with assisting Franklin while he sets up his new business, an agency that solves celebrities’ problems. Considering it’s Los Santos, the plan is unlikely to go smoothly, and players will find themselves in the middle of another thrilling adventure.

Though the expansion focuses on the new storyline, it also comes with new cars, but not as plentiful as Los Santos Tuners.

Astron

Baller Seven

Buffalo Four

Champion

Cinquemila

Comet Seven

Deity

Granger Two

Ignus

Iwagen

Jubilee

Patriot Three

Reever

Shinobi

Zeno

There will be a total of 15 new cars in The Contract expansion pack, five of them being new variants to existing cars. Buffalo, Baller, Comet, Granger, and Patriot car-lines are getting new additions with the expansion pack.

It wouldn’t be a proper expansion without guns, though. Three new guns—The Stun Gun, Compact Emp Launcher, and the Heavy Rifle—will become available in The Contract.

The Contract will be available for download on Dec. 15 across all platforms for free. Rockstar Games hasn’t officially stated when players can start downloading the new expansion, but based on previous releases, it should come around 3am CT. Download times may vary upon launch, since a decent portion of the player base will try to install it as soon as it goes live.