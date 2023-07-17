Team Fortress 2 received its biggest update of the year with the July 12 Summer patch, as Valve introduced a fan-favorite game mode, new cosmetics, taunts, unusual effects, war paints, and 14 community made maps for teams to fight over.
These new maps sprawl over seven different game modes, including Versus Saxton Hale, a one-vs-all arena where the player controls the famed CEO of Mann Co. as he fights off the mercenaries with his fists, a giant health bar, and an array of special powers.
New and returning players to TF2 can select the Summer Featured playlist on the main menu to play on servers exclusively rotating between these maps, lasting until the end of the Summer update event period, on Sept. 15. Afterwards, all maps will be individually selectable from the core game mode playlists, or found in the community server browser.
Here are all of the new maps included in the newest Team Fortress 2 update.
All 14 maps in Team Fortress 2’s Summer 2023 Update
Payload
Cashworks
Phoenix
Venice
Attack/Defend
Hardwood
Sulfur
Control Point
Reckoner
King of the Hill
Rotunda
Sharkbay
Capture the Flag
Pelican Peak
Player Destruction
Selbyen
Versus Saxton Hale
VSH Distillery
VSH Nucleus
VSH Skirmish
VSH Tiny Rock
