All community made, especially for the new game mode.

Team Fortress 2 received its biggest update of the year with the July 12 Summer patch, as Valve introduced a fan-favorite game mode, new cosmetics, taunts, unusual effects, war paints, and 14 community made maps for teams to fight over.

These new maps sprawl over seven different game modes, including Versus Saxton Hale, a one-vs-all arena where the player controls the famed CEO of Mann Co. as he fights off the mercenaries with his fists, a giant health bar, and an array of special powers.

New and returning players to TF2 can select the Summer Featured playlist on the main menu to play on servers exclusively rotating between these maps, lasting until the end of the Summer update event period, on Sept. 15. Afterwards, all maps will be individually selectable from the core game mode playlists, or found in the community server browser.

Here are all of the new maps included in the newest Team Fortress 2 update.

All 14 maps in Team Fortress 2’s Summer 2023 Update

Payload

Cashworks, a map set in the Alpine mountains, where BLU seeks to destroy a RED vault containing Australium. Phoenix, a four point map set in the Badlands, where RED must defender a hydroelectric dam from being blown up by BLU’s payload. Venice, a wide open map with multiple levels of elevation and wide flank routes.

Cashworks

Phoenix

Venice

Attack/Defend

Hardwood, a three capture point map set in a sequoia grove, where RED secretly constructs a calutron operation. Sulfur, a four capture point map that has BLU invading a RED water and steam research facility, with lethal environmental effects that can kill unaware players.

Hardwood

Sulfur

Control Point

Reckoner, a five control point map that was first introduced in 6v6 competitive play.

Reckoner

King of the Hill

Sharkbay, a map set in New York harbor, with RED and BLU fighting over control of the central ship. Rotunda, set in Germany, has teams battling over an abandon train station.

Rotunda

Sharkbay

Capture the Flag

Pelican Peak, a mountainous forest with each team’s intelligence out in the open of a destroyed building’s remains.

Pelican Peak

Player Destruction

Selbyen, a PD map set in a Norwegian fishing village, has teams competition to feed fish to a seal in the middle of the map for points.

Selbyen

Versus Saxton Hale

VSH Distillery, a map set in a RED brewing site, with multiple buildings and elevations for cover. VSH Nucleus, a small battleground based on the bottom area of the Nucleus arena map. VSG Skirmish, set in an abandoned corner of Mercenary Park. VSH Tiny Rock, a wide open map set in a Badlands gold mining operation, with multiple underground routes for players to explore.

VSH Distillery

VSH Nucleus

VSH Skirmish

VSH Tiny Rock

