Team Fortress 2 patch notes – July 2023

This is a good time to play TF2 once again and remember the good ol' days.

Team Fortress 2 players from all around the world have something very special to celebrate this weekend. Valve dropped a fresh TF2 patch on July 12, bringing an array of new features, including 14 new maps.

The TF2 summer update of 2023 is just the fifth update of the year and by far the most substantial. Not only will players get to play on new community maps, but they also can try to get each one of the 25 new community items that were released in the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case. The summer content will be available until Sept. 15.

As usual, Valve also fixed a handful of bugs that were plaguing the game for a long time so you and I can enjoy the TF2 summer 2023 content.

Without further ado, here are the full TF2 patch notes for the summer update of 2023. Your game will update automatically when you restart TF2.

TF2 summer update

Summer content

Featuring 14 new community maps: Sharkbay, Rotunda, Phoenix, Cashworks, Venice, Reckoner, Sulfur, Hardwood, Pelican Peak, Selbyen, VSH Tiny Rock, VSH Distillery, VSH Skirmish, and VSH Nucleus.

Added the Summer 2023 Cosmetic Case Contains 25 new community-contributed items.

Added six new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Killer Joke. Taunt: Star-Spangled Strategy. Taunt: The Head Doctor. Taunt: Tuefort Tango. Taunt: The Road Rager. Taunt: The Killer Signature.

Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects 12 new effects for Unusual hats. Eight new effects for Unusual taunts.

Added the Summer 2023 War Paint Case Contains 10 new community-created War Paints that make up the Summer 2023 Collection. Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item.

All cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Summer 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the summer event. This does not include crates.

The summer event runs through Sept. 15, 2023.

General

Security and stability improvements.

Fixed the Mann vs. Machine upgrade panel closing after receiving a matchmaking party invite.

Fixed an exploit related to the ConTracker and being able to move/shoot while it’s deployed.

Fixed the Strange Count Transfer Tool not being able to transfer stats for Sandvich items.

Fixed the Engineer not being able to move for a short period of time after doing The High Five taunt.

Fixed missing No Headphones style for the Universal Translator.

Fixed Engineer teleporter audio that was referencing the dispenser by mistake in Spanish.

Fixed incorrect alpha channels for the Smissmas 2021/2022 Cosmetic Case models.

Fixed the Winter 2019 War Paint Case not being shown in the Mann Co. Store.

Updated/Added some tournament medals.

Updated pl_enclosure_final to fix localization issues

Updated cp_gravelpit_snowy Boosted volume of snowman explosions. Added occluders to C to improve performance. Improved clipping.

Updated cp_steel Prop collision cleanup and improved player clipping. Explosive splash bug collisions on stairs, props, etc., around the map. Spawn point issues (collision, prop blocking, clipping, etc). Fix Pyro door exploit on A. Fix choke and spam issues into Blu & Red spawns. Fix Pixel walk collision issues. Fixing ceiling clipping and stuck spots including exploits. Clean up geometry in spawns, the spawn locations and their exits. Fix roof readability issues, with sticky and rocket jumping. Fix rare double death bug when falling into pit. Fix Cliff stuck spots and ledges in E pit. Removed head glitch tele spawn on A-B connector. Fix rare overtime cap bug. Fix Red team getting stuck in spawn door to A.

Updated cp_mossrock Fixed numerous perch points. Fixed players being able to get under Blu spawn. Fixed a location where a teleporter could be built out of the map. Fixed collision on rock near final point so it is more accurate to the visuals. Fixed lots of small visual bugs. Fixed some small exploits. Improved optimization.

Fixed a client crash related to audio and the new taunts.

Fixed Red being able to enter the Blu spawn room on pl_cashworks.

Fixed a transparency issue with the Hard Carry Unusual effect.

Fixed missing contributor for vsh_distillery.

Fixed spelling for the Taunt: Teufort Tango.

