All Legendary Ashen Remains in Elden Ring

Spirit Ashes are a major part of Elden Ring’s gameplay experience. While using them in boss battles is completely optional, Spirit Ashes can still provide players with a sense of accomplishment when collecting them. Although there are dozens of Spirit Ashes to collect across the Lands Between, only six are considered to be of legendary status.

All six of the Legendary Ashen Remains are spread well throughout the Lands Between, with each of them naturally coming to your character at different points of your progression. None of the Legendary Ashes will be collected as part of the game’s main progression line, so you’ll have to go slightly out of your way if you want to collect all six legendary spirit summons and earn the Legendary Ashen Remains achievement.

Here are all six of Elden Ring’s Legendary Ashen Remains, as well as their general locations.

Lhutel the Headless

Lhutel the Headless can be acquired from the Tombsward Catacombs after defeating its boss, the Cemetery Shade. Since the Tombsward Catacombs are found in the Weeping Peninsula, a relatively early region encountered by players, Lhutel the Headless is likely the first legendary set of Spirit Ashes you’ll pick up in Elden Ring. Many players make an effort to level up Lhutel through Spirit Tuning since he’s a strong option throughout the early and mid game.

Black Knife Tiche

Black Knife Tiche is one of the stronger legendary Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring and will require a decent amount of progression through the game to acquire. You’ll have to unlock the plateau in southwestern Liurnia, meaning you’ll need to complete most of Ranni’s questline before acquiring the Spirit Ashes. Once you’ve unlocked the Moonlight Altar site of grace atop the plateau, head north to the Ringleader’s Evergaol, where you’ll encounter Alecto, the Black Knife Ringleader. After defeating Alecto, you’ll earn the Black Knife Tiche Spirit Ashes.

Redmane Knight Ogha

Redmane Knight Ogha is dropped as a reward for defeating the Putrid Tree Spirit, the boss associated with the War Dead Catacombs in Caelid. The catacombs can only be accessed after defeating Starscourge Radahn and are in the far eastern corner of his boss arena.

Mimic Tear

Even though the Mimic Tear may not be as strong as it was at the launch of Elden Ring, it’s still one of the best summons in the game by a wide margin. The Mimic Tear ashes are found in a chest in the Night’s Sacred Ground subregion of Nokron, the Eternal City.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff is dropped by the Ancient Hero of Zamor boss in the Sainted Hero’s Grave. The Rampartside Path and Windmill Village sites of grace provide you with a direct route to the Sainted Hero’s Grave.

Cleanrot Knight Finlay

It’s likely that Cleanrot Knight Finlay will be the last legendary set of Spirit Ashes you pick up on your journey through the Lands Between sinc the ashes are contained in a chest in Elphael, the Brace of the Haligtree. That region is recommended for players who are well over level 100, and the ashes of Cleanrot Knight Finlay are found deep into the area. You’ll encounter them in a chest in a room that’s adjacent to an outdoor gazebo slightly past the Prayer Room site of grace.