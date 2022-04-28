How do summoning pools work in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is tough. Most boss fights require multiple tries, and even regular enemies can be a significant challenge. There are dozens of weapons and items to help even the fight, but sometimes summoning a teammate is the only chance for success. But you have to understand how summoning pools work in Elden Ring if you want assistance.

Summoning pool statues can be found throughout the Lands Between. They’re typically found outside of dungeons and boss areas and must be activated before you can use them. All you need to do is approach the statue and press the button that appears on the screen to activate it.

You’ll also need a Furlcalling Finger Remedy to use the summoning pool, which can be crafted with two Erdleaf Flowers or acquired by defeating invading players. Use the Furlcalling Finger Remedy in front of a Summoning Pool to show all of the active player summons in the area.

You can select any of the golden messages on the floor to summon a friendly player to help you in battle. The player will be with you until they die or you’re defeated. They also disappear after you beat a boss or dungeon. You can also summon players through red messages, although these are players looking for PVP fights.

Make sure to activate any summoning pool you encounter in case you need extra help. There is no shame in asking for assistance, especially in a challenging game like Elden Ring.