Games are a great source of entertainment. And when there are family or friend gatherings taking place, playing games could definitely bring a lot of fun, may it be real-life party games or video games.

One video game series families and friends could play in gatherings is the Jackbox Party Pack. This game pack is an all-around source of entertainment since you can do a lot of activities in each party pack. Almost all entries to the franchise are fun to play. But of course, there are standouts in terms of which are the best when it comes to the overall entertainment a pack could bring.

Here are all the Jackbox Party Packs, ranked, based on the variety of games and activities, design, creativity, and overall impact on the community.

All Jackbox Party Packs, ranked

10) The Jackbox Party Pack

The first Jackbox Party Pack released in 2014 set the tone and standards for all the succeeding packs throughout the years. But we placed the first iteration of the Jackbox Party Pack in the 10th spot of our list because the packs that followed became better and better.

This pack was headlined by the card game You Don’t Know Jack, which could be a mediocre game. The other titles from this pack, though, are better options in terms of gameplay, such as the drawing game Drawful and Fibbage XL, which is a game where players need to bluff. Overall, the first Jackbox Party Pack paved the way for the next game packs and will forever be remembered as the pack where it all started.

9) Jackbox Party Pack 8

Image via Jackbox Games

Jackbox Party Pack 8, which was released in 2021, is a culmination of the other packs that came before it. This is because it did not provide much innovation to the games from the past packs, and just became an alternative version of some of the games that were already released.

That being said, some of its games are still fun to play. This includes the interview/question type game Job Job, where players should use given words as part of their answers. Another game from the pack is the new version of Drawful, known as Drawful: Animate. Here, players are able to draw and animate in two frames.

Jackbox Party Pack 8 is still a good video game pack in general.

8) Jackbox Party Pack 6

Image via Steam

Jackbox Party Pack 6 isn’t a bad game pack at all. But in terms of giving amazing and exceptional games, it isn’t your best pick. But some of its games are still good entertainment options, especially if you are into trivia challenges and games.

The best game from Jackbox Party Pack 6 is Trivia Murder Part 2, which allows players to enjoy and engage with the trivia challenge this game has to offer. Other games from this pack include Role Models, Joke Boat, and Push the Button. In lists ranking all the Jackbox Party Packs, the sixth iteration may not take the top spot, but it is still a decent source of entertainment.

7) Jackbox Party Pack 5

Image via Steam

The fifth installment of the franchise, Jackbox Party Pack 5 has some pretty good games. One of them is Mad Verse City, where you will be able to participate in a robotic battle rap setup while being creative with the lyrics. You Don’t Know Jack: Full Stream also returned in this pack, with more trivia than its previous version.

As for its other games, namely, the Patiently Stupid and Zeeple Dome, these are some of the worst in the pack. But these games are still entertaining, despite the lack of creativity and technicalities highlighted in them. Overall, Jackbox Party Pack 5 is a good option if you and your family or friends would want to bond.

6) Jackbox Party Pack 2

Image via Steam

Jackbox Party Pack 2, being the second entry to the franchise, showed major improvements compared to what the first Jackbox Party Pack offered. Most of its games were leveled-up versions of the games seen in the first one, such as the much-improved Quiplash XL (compared to its Quiplash counterpart from the first pack).

Another game that became a standout in Jackbox Party Pack 2 is Fibbage 2, where the bluffing is better than in the original. Also, the drawing game Bidiots provides a variety of creativity for players. As for its other games, such as Earwax and Bomb Corp, these are the weakest titles of the pack. Still, Jackbox Party Pack 2 proved to be a much better pack compared to the original.

5) Jackbox Party Pack 4

Image via Steam

The fourth entry to the franchise, Jackbox Party Pack 4 paved the way for more creative games in the series. The best version of Fibbage, which is Fibbage 3: Enough About You, was introduced in the pack. Other games like Survive The Internet bring a lot of fun, as well as the dating game Monster Seeking Monster.

As for the other games in the pack, these may seem a bit underwhelming compared to the three mentioned. The drawing game Civic Doodle lacks creativity, and Bracketeering uses the same old formula over and over again. But if you just want to play casually and have a great source of entertainment, Jackbox Party Pack 4 is still a good option.

4) Jackbox Party Pack Starter

Image via Steam

The Jackbox Party Starter was just released in 2022, but it has already made a big impact on the series as a whole. Even if it has only three games, all of these are pretty solid. The pack was made for newer players to begin their Jackbox Party Pack journeys, making their introduction to the other games of the series smoother.

The three games included in the Jackbox Party Starter are Quiplash 3, Trivia Murder Part 2, and Tee K.O. All of these games are Jackbox Party Pack classics but even better. The only downside to this pack is it can’t be regarded as a mainline Jackbox Party Pack, especially with the fact it has only three games.

But it is an overall solid pack and a really fun source of entertainment.

3) Jackbox Party Pack 7

Image via Steam

Jackbox Party Pack 7 is an excellent representation of the whole Jackbox Party Pack series. All of its games are creative on their own, especially with how diverse the experiences these games give. You can have a fun drawing game thanks to Champ’d Up, a third entry to the classic Quiplash, and Blather Round is a more creative way of playing the classic charades game.

As for The Devils and the Details, this allows multiple players to gather their minds and put their cooperation with one another to the test. Talking Points, on the other hand, can bring out the best in players in terms of improvising to present themselves. Overall, Jackbox Party Pack 7 is an all-around, superb source of entertainment.

2) Jackbox Party Pack 9

Image via Steam

The latest entry to the Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Jackbox Party Pack 9 is quite a delight. It just proves even if it is already the 10th overall game pack of the series, Jackbox Party Pack games keep on being better, especially with how you can see the innovation within the games of the pack.

Roomerang is one of the highlights of the pack. This game indulges players in a roleplaying scenario where they need to do certain roles to win. Quixort is also a fun game to watch out for since it allows players to form teams to answer some exciting trivial questions. The fourth iteration of Fibbage is also in the pack, making the classic game more creative than ever.

Junktopia, on the other hand, isn’t as enticing compared to the other titles. This is because it becomes bland if not executed properly. Nonsensory is also a bit complicated to play. Still, Jackbox Party Pack 9 is a wonderful game pack and truly deserves second.

1) Jackbox Party Pack 3

Image via Steam

Jackbox Party Pack 2 is already a major upgrade to the original Jackbox Party Pack. But when Jackbox Party Pack 3 arrived, it really changed the course of all the games in the series, making it the top pack on our list.

Jackbox Party Pack 3 has the best combination of games a Jackbox Party Pack has to offer. It introduced all the mainline games of the series, such as Trivia Murder Party and Tee K.O. Fakin’ It also raised the bar when it comes to bluffing games, and Guesspionage is a fun addition to the pack as well.

But what made this pack stand out above the rest is how good Quiplash 2 is. Not only is it the most entertaining Jackbox Party Pack game of all time but it set the tone for the games that followed in the succeeding packs. Indeed, Jackbox Party Pack 3 tops all of the packs we have so far, and is the best Jackbox Party Pack of all time.