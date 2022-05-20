All cards available in Marvel Snap at launch

It’s been more than four years since Ben Brode left Blizzard. Shortly after his departure, Brode started his own studio, Second Dinner, with many other talented developers. Though there have been a few video updates from the studio, only the fact that they were working with Marvel on a project was known by the fans.

The secret is now out, and Second Dinner announced its upcoming title Marvel Snap, a new card battler. Compared to other collectible card games on the market, Marvel Snap features fast-paced gameplay, with each round lasting around three-to-four minutes. Players get to play a total of six rounds in each match.

Matches take place in three different locations, which are also revealed like cards during a match. All environments have their own unique effects, and they can change the course of a match. Players will also have the option to double stakes with the Snap feature as they close to the end of a game, allowing players to bluff.

Marvel Snap features over 150 Marvel characters, and each will have different art variants, the game’s take on skins. The decks will be limited to 15 cards, and players will get to test their deck-building skills in 50 different locations.

Though there are over 150 cards in Marvel Snap, only a handful of them are currently confirmed. The known cards are as follows:

Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner Image via Second Dinner

Captain America

Cosmo

Ghost Rider

Iceman

The Infinaut

Multiple Man

Scarlet Witch

Shang-Chi

Spider-man

Captain Marvel

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Drax

Psylocke

Marvel Snap doesn’t have an official release date yet. The game’s getting ready for a beta test before its full release, however, so there will be a way for players to test out the game before it officially launches.

Marvel Snap is looking to host its first beta on Android. If you’re looking to join the Marvel Beta, you can do so by following the steps below.

Navigate to Marvel Snap’s official website

Click the purple button that reads “Join Beta Test”

You’ll be forwarded to a page with more information regarding the beta, and you’ll need to click on “SIGN UP HERE”

Upon completing the beta survey, you’ll be officially signed up for Marvel Snap’s beta

Though the first beta tests will be region-locked, the game is likely to invite more players to test out the game before its official release.

When is Marvel Snap’s closed beta?

Similar to the game’s official release date, the closed beta also doesn’t have a set start date yet. If you just signed up for the closed beta by following steps above, you can keep up with further details and updates by following the game’s official Twitter account, where developers will be sharing the latest updates.