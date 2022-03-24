All bosses in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has some of the series’ most memorable and hardest boss fights spaced across its multiple worlds. You’ll need to get used to fighting against them as well because some of them will be appearing multiple times across your entire playthrough outside of their initial appearances.

Each boss is pretty unique, a blast to play against, and is quite challenging at times if you haven’t leveled up Kirby’s Copy Abilities to the max. There are some secret bosses that players can find along the way as well.

Here are all of the bosses you can expect to encounter in the main story up until the final boss, including some popular ones returning with different looks and moves, as well as some new characters making their debuts.

Natural Plains boss: Gorimodo

Everybay Coast boss: Tropic Woods

Wondaria Remains boss: Clawroline

Winter Horns boss: King Dedede

Originull Wasteland boss: Sillydillo

Redgar Forbidden Lands boss No. 1: Forgo Dedede

Redgar Forbidden Lands boss No. 2: Leongar

Final boss phase No. 1: Fecto Forgo

Final boss phase No. 2: Fecto Elfilis

Optional Secret Colliseum boss: Meta Knight

On top of all these bosses, alternative versions of them also exist in the post-game, as well as many more secrets we don’t want to dig too much into at the moment. Still, though, there is a lot on offer, so be sure to enjoy fighting them all.