Alan Wake 2 delayed in effort to ‘give more space’ between major game releases

October is a wild month for game releases, so this may take some of the pressure off.

Alan Wake 2, one of the most anticipated games of the year, is having its release date pushed back—but not because of any technical difficulties or major issues in the development cycles. No, the game is being delayed in an effort to sidestep one of the most high-traffic months for game releases of the year, the devs announced today.

The game, which was originally set to release on Oct. 17, will see its release delayed by 10 days, with its launch now set for Oct. 27 instead. This decision from Remedy Entertainment is one largely driven by an extremely competitive video game market in mid-October.

An update from the Alan Wake 2 team: we're moving Alan Wake 2's launch from October 17 to October 27.



October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games.



We can't wait to show you what everyone's… pic.twitter.com/GpLxyr2xvY — Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) August 17, 2023

That month, gamers will be feasting on new releases, with games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all slated for release within one week of each other.

“October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games,” Remedy said in a tweet earlier today.

This year has been littered with quality game releases and Alan Wake 2 is still going to be in the thick of an extremely competitive landscape, even with its new release date. While a 10-day delay doesn’t guarantee that the game will surpass its competitors upon launch, it will ensure that the game doesn’t go on the immediate back burner for some players behind other major titles and franchises.

If you were stoked about the idea of playing a new Alan Wake game in the spookiest month of the year, don’t worry, that prospect is still on the table. Alan Wake 2 will still be released in October, and if anything, its release date will be even closer to Halloween, revving up the scary factor even more.

Plus, the extra 10 days give players more time to refresh their memories on the story of the original Alan Wake, should they need to revisit the psychological mind-bender.

