7 Days to Die 1.0 release date and patch notes

After 12 years in development, 7 Days to Die‘s release is finally on the horizon. Version 1.0, formerly known as Alpha 22, marks the end of early access for the zombie crafting survival game. We already have some of the confirmed features coming with the Version 1.0 patch.

7 Days to Die 1.0 release date

It’s so close. Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Fun Pimps YouTube.

The developer studio, The Fun Pimps, hasn’t revealed a definitive release date for 7 Days to Die yet, except that the PC release is in June and the console launch will come a month later in July. The roadmap also points to major updates in Q4 of 2024 and Q2 and Q4 of 2025.

The team has said in the Alpha Exodus FAQ its finally committing to a release window, as the devs feel satisfied with “the significant overall progress, art quality and optimizations that have gone into the current release slated for all PC and Consoles and are ready for launch” after more than 20 early access releases.

7 Days to Die 1.0 features and patch notes

The game will look much better. Image via The Fun Pimps.

The roadmap has confirmed the features arriving at launch and a couple of planned additions for post-launch updates. The main features involve a new character system, an armor and clothing overhaul, more zombies, vehicles, and animal variants. Here are the major new content coming to 7 Days to Die 1.0:

New armor system

New art and replaced old clothing and armor systems.

Themed armor sets such as farmer, lumberjack, and commando.

Complete sets grant a bonus.

When in first person, hands will reflect what the player is wearing.

New player character system

New starting player character base models and customization options.

New character animation.

New shaders for hair, eyes, and skin.

Updated player profile editor to accommodate the new models.

New points of interest

More points of interest in the wilderness for players to discover.

Haven Hotel.

Tier 2 Apartment Building.

Tier 2 Commercial Business strip.

Tier 4 Army Camp.

Tier 5 School.

Tier 5 Football Stadium.

RWG improvements

Reduced memory usage.

Improved stamp performance.

Faster road generation and improved road smoothing.

Roads can now carve through mountains.

Improvements to the RWG preview camera.

Improved UI layout for RWG creation.

Less blocky biomes, all biomes will be present, and there is a chance there will be one biome in the center.

The burnt forest biome is back.

New zombie, animal, and vehicles variants

New Individual zombies texture variants

Zombie models can have different clothing designs, hair colors, skin colors, etc.

New Stag, bear, pig, boar, coyote, wolf, rabbit, Grace (mutated boar).

New cougar animations.

New bicycle, minibike, 4×4, and gyrocopter.

New props/world art

New pallets of recycled cans and cardboard.

New Campsite tents.

New Road decals.

Players can place blocks on top of road paint.

You can check more improvements coming to 7 Days to Die in the community post by The Fun Pimps. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S and the features will be the same on all platforms.

