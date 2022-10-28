In Grounded, you are going to spend the majority of your survival game experience building bases, so you might as well do a good job at it.

A large part of being good at making your base is knowing the right location to build one. What characterizes a good base location are its proximity to resources, threat from enemies, its accessibility, and so on.

New players—and even veterans—can have a tough time figuring out which locations would best suit their needs for a reliable base, and to make your job easier at deciding, we have laid out the seven best base locations in Grounded below.

The best base locations in Grounded

Koi Pond

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

While this pond is quite the formidable area present in the yard, it can be quite rewarding to build your base here as well. It is also an area that you need to completely explore to finish the story and gain high-value gear and resources.

The lily pads on the surface of the Koi Pond act as an amazing place to build a floating base. While building the pond requires far from the standard materials, it is well worth the trouble since it acts as a fortress that leads you to a shortcut into the upper yard, provided you build a tower and bridge over it.

That being said, there are quite a few dangers lurking inside the pond, which you would need to be quite wary of. Still, it is one of the most beautiful places to build a base in Grounded for sure.

Mysterious Machine

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

This place is extremely accessible for any player to build a base since the Mysterious Machine is present at the beginning of the game and is an important part of Grounded’s story.

Like most good bases, the Mysterious Machine is surrounded by materials all around. It is next to a research lab, present on an elevated space while also being situated right in the middle of the map.

Even enemies like spiders are few and far between, so you probably won’t be filled with anxiety with every step of building your base near the Mysterious Machine. That being said, if there are enemies nearby, the extremely open space and lack of walls might put you in extremely vulnerable positions. The Mysterious Machine is ideal for players that want a safe and humble bet when it comes to building a base in Grounded.

Oak Tree

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

Right next to the Oak Tree is a great spot for players to build their base. You will find a wooden fence there which should act as a reliable and relatively safe space to build your base. You will find a juice box, a can, and a lot of water in the early game, in addition to being close to Burgl, where you will get a lot of your quests from.

The Oak Tree does not come without its fair share of downsides though. You are bound to come across plenty of Orb Weavers as well as their little ones on top of the formidable Wolf Spider that you will find lurking right around the fence.

You do have access to a Field Station as well as a fair share of resources, so a base near the Oak Tree is mostly a win for you.

Baseball

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

Toward the beginning of the game, you should spot a baseball stuck in the ground, which happens to be one of the most convenient locations to build a base in Grounded. It’s easily defendable, easy to locate, on an elevated area, and has a lot of resources nearby; a recipe for an amazing base location.

While you could argue that a base built on the Baseball would be too open and lacking natural walls, it is also true that the place has very few enemies. Wolf Spiders can be annoying in particular, however, but they will attack only if they see you on top of the ball.

Woodcutting Field Station

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

One of the Woodcutting Field Station’s selling points is that it possesses a large area to build a base. This comes with the fact that it is also an extremely dangerous place to build a base since the exposed surface of the Woodcutting Field Station provides players with absolutely no cover from hostile creatures.

With that being said, bugs usually have a tough time making it up the raised portion of the log. There’s a decent variety of resources beneath the area while providing you with easy access to your lair due to the Field Station.

Hedge

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

In recent updates, the Hedge has received a lot of changes which have made it a prime location to consider when wanting to build a base. An elevated base made on the top of the Hedge will be an optimal choice since you would be safe from the creatures present below while also having quick access to the resources present all around the area. It also gives you a pretty breathtaking view for a base.

The grasses near the Hedge will provide you with an abundance of water and construction materials while the area gives you a natural wall in the form of a cliff edge to deter spiders from attacking you while you build your base. The large number of spiders and mosquitoes will start becoming a pain sooner or later though, so keep that in mind.

Large Flat Stone

Screengrab via Obsidian Entertainment

If you truly detest having enemies invade you and your bases, then there’s no reason you should be making compromises.

You should find a huge group of stones located in the northwest part of the map. Pick whichever one you fancy and start building your base on top of it and you should be left with a reliable base that is free from insect invasions due to it being so above ground.

The base built on the Large Flat Stone will provide you with a flatter space than anywhere else on the map, but you would be quite a ways away from the main research facility. Pros and cons, pros and cons.