Dwarf Fortress is rumored to be one of the most complex games in history, with the developers working over the last 19 years to create something that simulates all of reality. In that time, many other developers were inspired by Dwarf Fortress and created games that were based on the original. Many of these games also require the player to keep a settlement alive while reacting to the world.

While they all have their small differences, players who enjoy these games will likely also enjoy Dwarf Fortress when it releases on Steam on Dec. 6. Here’s all the info you need to know about the best games that are like Dwarf Fortress.

Best games like Dwarf Fortress

Rimworld

Rimworld is probably one of the most similar to Dwarf Fortress, especially when it comes to appearance. This game is a management strategy game where players land on an unknown planet on the outer edge of the universe, forced to find a way to get back off the world. Players will need to research their way up to a spaceship while also dealing with the threats of this new world.

Going Medieval

In Going Medieval, the world has been ravaged by a plague that killed 95 percent of the population. The player is put in charge of a group of survivors and instructed to build up the world around them into a shadow of what it used to be. This dark-age-inspired game allows players to build everything from small villages to sprawling castles and settlements, and it’s still in active development.

Oxygen Not Included

This game features a crew of characters who are sent on the task of colonizing different space rocks and taking the resources inside. It won’t be a walk in the park, with a lack of oxygen and heat, plus constant threats to your colony’s safety. Players will also need to manage the mental state of their duplicates, otherwise, stress will make them act out destructively.

Banished

Players will start with nothing but a group of banished villagers and a cart of supplies from their homes in this game. With no other choice, the player will have to help these expatriates build their new settlements and thrive while also dealing with the threats that may come their way. There are no buildings or skill trees, players will just need the required resources to build anything they want.

Timberborn

Humanity has finally gone and made itself extinct in Timberborn, and the animals have arisen to take their place. While they may have seriously hurt the environment, beavers have adapted to the world and taken on some human-like qualities, like splitting into factions. This game was released in 2021 and continues to get updates.