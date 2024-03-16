10 games like Unturned

Unturned is a zombie shooter game that is a throwback to the classic pixel art era of the 80s and early 90s. As fun as the game is, every game does end, so what’s next?

Recommended Videos

Since Unturned is a game that revolves around survival and not getting turned into a zombie, our list of games like Unturned will consist of entries from different genres with a similar survival aspect. Unturned also allows players great freedom in how they want to approach their survival gameplay.

These 10 games each embody a certain aspect of Unturned, with a couple of games being extremely identical in terms of graphics and gameplay.

Blockade

Surviving with your block buddies. Image via Novalink

Probably the only game on this list to most closely resemble Unturned in terms of graphics and gameplay concept, Blockade brings zombie chaos to your screens in a blocky fashion. Apart from zombies, you can gun down various types of dangerous creatures looking to make mince meat out of you and your block buddies.

Fending off these ravenous creatures is no easy task. Thankfully, Blockade provides you with a large arsenal of weapons to make short work of your enemies. The game allows up to 32 players on one map, divided into a maximum of four different teams. There are a variety of game modes to choose from as well, allowing for tons of replayability.

Also similar to Unturned, Blockade is free to play, so gather up your friends and hold off the baddies together.

State of Decay 2

A galore of zombies to tear through. Image via Undead Labs

Sticking with the theme of zombie defense, State of Decay 2 brings it back with a lot more. The successor to the original State of Decay picks up where the original left off, throwing you into a post-apocalyptic world and all the chaos it brings. Building and maintaining a base is the highest priority in State of Decay 2 if you don’t want to get overwhelmed quickly by the horde.

State of Decay 2 is also fully open-world, allowing you to explore the deepest reaches of several zombie-infested towns, scavenging for supplies and finding hidden secrets that could change the course of your playthrough.

As the leader of your settlement, the survival (or downfall) of your people is in your hands. Will you successfully rebuild humanity or let it fall to the endless horde?

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The true terror of the undead. Image via Techland

If you enjoyed playing State of Decay 2, you might want to try Dying Light 2 next. The sequel to the original Dying Light shares a lot of similar elements to Unturned when it comes to zombie defense, minus the base-building aspect of State of Decay 2. You are catapulted right into action.

Dying Light 2 is entirely first-person, making the horror elements of the game even more immersive. After the events of the first game, the Harran virus rapidly mutated and eventually began to wipe out humanity, leading to its near extinction. 20 years later, you play as Aiden Caldwell, a post-apocalyptic delivery man looking to make ends meet and survive this hellish landscape.

His true motive is to save his sister and correct the mistakes of his past, but that will be no easy feat, so prepare for a gory ride.

Don’t Starve Together

Team up with your friends and survive together. Image via Klei Entertainment

Don’t Starve Together brings back the charming, rustic feel of Unturned (albeit more gothic) but takes a step back from the zombie elements of the latter. The game is considered to be a spiritual successor to the original Don’t Starve complete with multiplayer features.

The worlds in Don’t Starve Together are procedurally generated, providing unique experiences with each run. You can choose from a cast of quirky characters, each with their strengths and weaknesses. Mixing and matching characters until you find a perfect blend for your party is always best.

While zombies might not be your primary enemy here, the game quickly teaches you that some dangers might be even worse.

DayZ

A grueling environment to survive in. Image via Bohemia Interactive

DayZ takes you to Chernarus, a post-Soviet landscape ravaged by an iteration of the zombie virus. Similar to other games on this list, DayZ leans heavily on the zombie survival elements of Unturned with the multiplayer elements of games like Rust. Build a base quickly because the world of Chernarus is harsh and unforgiving.

This boils down to the permadeath feature of DayZ. Every time your character meets their end, they will have to start all over again. This aspect adds to the tension of the game because a simple mistake you make, or a bad fight you take, might lead your character to a swift end. Stocking up food early will help a lot in the long run.

In some cases, surviving in multiplayer mode is ideal. DayZ lets you team up with up to 60 players, making your journey through Chernarus easier when you have fewer targets to worry about.

Sons of the Forest

Anything can kill you if you’re not careful. Image via Newnight

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the 2014 smash hit, The Forest. Like it’s predecessor, you must surviving the dangers of nature—both natural and unnatural—while you scrap together whatever resources you can. Relying on makeshift weapons, scavenged food, and clean water, you will be tested by Sons of the Forest when it comes to survival.

The goal of the game is to find a missing billionaire on a cannibal-infested island. Since you are left with very little to begin with, the early game will be difficult. To make your journey easier, Sons of the Forest has a robust multiplayer feature that will allow you to play with up to eight players. Each player can be tasked with a different function, making everyone’s life a lot easier.

Enshrouded

A slow buildup but extremely fun. Image via Keen Games GmbH

Enshrouded deviates from the other games on this list by focusing less on zombie hordes and more on the survival aspects, especially in co-op. While Enshrouded shares more similarities with games like Valheim, it is still a worthy title to check out if you enjoyed Unturned. Just make sure you carry enough food to meet your needs throughout your journey.

After a massive pestilence brings an end to civilization in Embervale, you play as a survivor looking to thrive in this dystopian world. Enshrouded places heavy emphasis on exploration and crafting to aid your survival. As you uncover more of Embervale, you start to unravel the true story of this land. With the mysterious Shroud mutating all life, beware of what lies beneath the veil.

Rust

Fight everywhere and everything. Image via Facepunch Studios

Rust is a multiplayer game that throws you into the heart of the action fairly quickly. Anything and everything will attempt to kill you in this world, so always be prepared. Rust‘s objective is for you to simply last another night in the game’s procedurally generated worlds, which is no walk in the park.

The game relies heavily on its survival elements, with heat, cold, hunger, and thirst playing a pivotal role. Once you adapt to the mechanics of the game, there are enemies to engage in a fight for survival. Combat can take place on any part of the island, so building a safe haven comes first. From that point on, either co-operate or fight other players to move up the ranks.

Project Zomboid

It is easy to get overwhelmed. Image via The Indie Stone

Project Zomboid offers a more sandbox approach to its zombie survival. You start with a customizable character, complete with traits, strengths, and weaknesses, and lead them on a journey of survival. However, unlike most games on this list, Project Zomboid has no end game and is simply a survival simulator that tracks how long you last through a playthrough.

Since your character is destined for death, they might as well live out the rest of their lives the way they want to. Project Zomboid enables that playstyle by providing unparalleled freedom of choice, constrained only by the limits of a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested world. Craft the best weapons and choose to survive alone or with friends until the inevitable comes for you.

Minecraft

Fight off hordes of enemies. Image via Mojang

One of the most popular games today is Minecraft. While zombies aren’t the biggest threat in Minecraft, they pose quite a challenge to unprepared players. Depending on the seeds you use, the game will provide a myriad of fun and engaging challenges that can be taken on alone or with friends on a server.

Minecraft‘s aesthetic closely resembles Unturned with its charming pixel graphics and blocky art. The base-building characteristic is reminiscent of some older games and ended up inspiring future games of a similar genre. When it comes to fighting zombies, there are several variants like Zombified Piglins which work as dangerous pack beasts that can quickly swarm you.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more