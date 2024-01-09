How to find food fast in DayZ

When you kick off a new adventure in DayZ the first thing you’ll probably be looking to do is find food, and this can often be quite the challenge.

If you’re strolling through a town that has already been heavily looted then you’re probably not going to find anything to eat, but if you’re looking in the right places, the world of DayZ is full of resources. To help out, here is a look at the quickest and most efficient ways to get food when starting a new character in DayZ.

Finding food fast in DayZ: A guide

Before you start looting, look to the trees. Image via Bohemia Interactive

The quickest way to get food in DayZ when you spawn into a new server is by searching under trees for fruit. This is the perfect resource to make sure you’re hunger is full and allow you to sprint around searching for better sources of food.

After you’ve got set up with some fruit, the most efficient way to get food in DayZ is by fishing. Just a few fillets of fish can give you enough juice to sprint across the whole map so it’s something worth investing into.

As shared by members of the DayZ community on Reddit, by finding a knife, bones, and rope you can make the required tools to fish and bring yourself a sustainable food source. This is what we’d recommend you do as quickly as you can—after first stocking up on fruit.

Of course, there is plenty of food to be found around the map so if you aren’t around a fishing spot don’t panic. You can always loot the food found in vending stands or houses before you’re able to get hunting or farming set up for something more sustainable.