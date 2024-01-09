DayZ has been around for many years now and longtime players will remember the days when you’d have to spend hours just to find your friends across the in-game world. Fortunately, things aren’t as bad as they once were.

Finding your friends in DayZ is easier than it has ever been today, but if you don’t know what you’re doing then you’ll probably end up scouring the world like old times. Here is what you need to know about spawning alongside your friends in DayZ.

How to spawn with friends in DayZ

You don’t have to adventure alone. Image via Bohemia Interactive

If you’re trying to spawn near your friends in DayZ then you must join a new server at around the same time. There is a small window of just a few minutes where all new players entering a server will spawn in the same town, so if you’re fast you should both land in a reasonable vicinity to one another. Once in the game, with some good communication, it shouldn’t take too long to find each other.

The spawn location will change once that window has closed and you again will have a chance to land together, but it will of course be somewhere else. With this being the case, joining at roughly the same time is a surefire way to increase your luck.

Sadly, that is the only way that you can spawn with friends in a regular DayZ server, but if you’re on a custom server there are mods that make it much easier.

For years, mods like zSpawnSelection have allowed players to set their servers up so that players can more easily group up. Of course, using something like this just isn’t possible on a public server so we’d suggest trying the first method before going the route of mods.

If you happen to spawn in away from your friends then we suggest using interactive maps or 3D markers to help locate one another and eventually group up.