What can you do when a zombie apocalypse takes over the world? Build a base that will keep enemies out. If you want to learn how to build a base in DayZ, you will need to know the basics, as it isn’t as simple as putting together a house.

Keep reading to find out how to build a stable structure in DayZ!

Beginner guide to building a base in DayZ

In DayZ, you are thrown into a situation only a few people would like to be part of. You’re stranded, hungry, and are desperate to find shelter. Building a base takes time, but it’s worth it when you can build something that can keep enemies out. And you’re not just keeping zombies out. You’re also protecting yourself from other players who want to steal your items and kill you—unless you’ve done some extra work to make the game single player.

To start the process of building a base in DayZ, you’re going to want to find a shovel, wooden logs, wooden planks, nails, hammer, hatchet, metal wire, pliers, rope crafted by rags, and a combination lock. These are tools you can find scattered around the enormous map, and the majority of them can be found in industrial buildings, farms, boxes, villages, construction zones, and hunting areas.

Once you have gained access to these items, you will need to build items to create a solid base. I recommend finding a building and adding a watchtower to keep an eye on enemies from afar, a fence, roof, stairs, frame cladding, a gate, and a frame section.

Ingredients to create a base in DayZ

If you’re not sure how to build a base from scratch, then this guide will teach you how many items you need to craft the exterior of your base.

Fence kit : two sticks and one piece of rope.

: two sticks and one piece of rope. Frame cladding : five wooden planks, 10 nails, and a hammer or hatchet.

: five wooden planks, 10 nails, and a hammer or hatchet. Frame section : four wooden planks, eight nails, and a hammer or hatchet.

: four wooden planks, eight nails, and a hammer or hatchet. Gate : one completed fence, pliers, and one piece of metal wire.

: one completed fence, pliers, and one piece of metal wire. Roof : 10 wooden planks, twenty nails, and a hammer or hatchet.

: 10 wooden planks, twenty nails, and a hammer or hatchet. Stairs : 10 wooden planks, eighteen nails, and a hammer or hatchet.

: 10 wooden planks, eighteen nails, and a hammer or hatchet. Watchtower kit: four sticks and one piece of rope.

Beginner tips to create a base in DayZ

Everyone in DayZ should be considered an enemy unless you know for sure they mean you no harm. This is a useful tip because when I first started playing I tried making friends only to have them kill me and loot my stuff. When you’re thinking about making a base, you’re going to want to find an area that’s not heavily populated to avoid break-ins.

Try to build something with security in mind over an aesthetically pleasing home. You don’t want windows where people can peek inside to see if you have anything valuable. You should also look into building gates with combination locks to keep everyone out. You find combination locks by searching sheds or checking industrial areas. After you have built a solid fence around your base, you will be able to build a gate.

Another tip I have for you if you’re not the creative type is to find a building that’s premade and has doors. That way, you can build around the building and keep others out. You can also build a watchtower that is incredibly useful if you have found a building high up in the mountains.

Above all, focusing on getting yourself safe and secure first. After you’ve managed that in your new base, you can consider adding on some other useful features, like a flag pole.