How to clean water in Sons of the Forest

EndNight Games has continually refreshed Sons of the Forest with new content, items, and gameplay mechanics. Patch 07 emphasized the title’s survivalist elements by implementing an entirely new drinking water system.

Thirst is just one of multiple meters you will need to be cognizant of in Sons of the Forest. Prior to Patch 07, you could drink water from almost any source to refresh this meter and prevent your character from losing health.

With this recent update, there is now a distinction between clean and dirty water. Drinking dirty water, though while it staves off dehydration and thirst, will cost you a slight amount of health. In order to prevent yourself from losing health, you will need to find a method to clean your water.

If you are trying to clean water in Sons of the Forest, this is what you will need to do.

Cleaning water in Sons of the Forest, explained

In order to prevent yourself from drinking dirty water and taking damage, you will need to clean your water before drinking it. There are two primary methods of cleaning your drinking water in Sons of the Forest.

The first method is by using a rain catcher. Unlike the large bodies of water found throughout the island, you do not need to worry about the purity of rainwater. Crafting a rain catcher is fairly simple, as all you will need is 16 sticks and one turtle shell.

You’ll need to craft a rain catcher to salvage rainwater. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your rain catcher is made, all you will need to do is wait until it rains. After it starts to rain, your rain catcher will slowly fill. You can then capture this water with any flask you might have for later.

Related: Full Sons of the Forest June 23 patch notes

You can also boil water to clean it. To do this, you will just need to make a fire and obtain a cooking pot. Pour your water into the pot and light your fire. After a few minutes, your water should be purified.

Though both methods are pretty easy, I personally prefer to use a rain catcher to get my water after this recent update.

About the author