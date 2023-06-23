Full Sons of the Forest June 23 patch notes

Endnight Games has continually infused its popular survival horror title, Sons of the Forest, with tons of new content through regular updates and content releases. Patch 07 is adding even more to the world on June 23 with a new rifle, drivable golf carts, a clean/dirty water drinking system, and more.

Along with these new gameplay elements, Endnight is using Patch 07 as a means of taking out tons of bugs and adding dedicated servers. Even if you have already completed the main story of Sons of the Forest, Patch 07 is bringing plenty of reasons to jump back in.

Sons of the Forest Full Patch 07 notes

Though the majority of Patch 07 is dedicated to bug fixes, there are some huge gameplay changes that you will certainly want to look out for. First, you will gain a new mode of transportation in the form of a drivable golf cart. Though I have personally enjoyed soaring across the cannibal island on my hang glider, this will be a new vital form of ground transportation.

Next, the rifle is joining your arsenal of weapons as one of the few available firearms. The eastern portion of the map is seeing an entire overhaul, with new terrain, enemy encampments, and other features. You should also look out for the new dirty/clean water system that will enhance the “survival” part of this survival horror classic.

Here are all of the changes coming in Sons of the Forest Patch 07.

New features

New end boss battle and cutscene

Dedicated servers

Drivable golf carts

Rifle

Decorative frogs

Animal head trophies

Stone doorways, struts, windows, and pillar detached placement

New stone holder structure

Window shutters

Updated environment on east side of the map with more streams, waterfalls, lakes, ponds, cannibal villages, rope bridges, and more

Some new story note pickups added

Dirty/clean water system added

Improvements

Stones now apply damage to things when thrown

You can now attach stones or any length of log to ziplines rather than just full logs

A held relocated structure is now thrown if the player opens their inventory

Added new cat food visual

Wall shelves can now store cooking pots

Kelvin can now finish building stone fireplaces

Improved look of burning sticks material

Improved look of boiling water

Improved performance of trees in winter

Improved stone/rock text localization

Cannibal winter clothes now burn when the bodies are burned

“Collected” and “added to backpack” text when picking up items is now localized

Added LOD support so that items in storage holders will disable when far away

Fixed issue with armor pieces on shelves having expensive scaled mesh colliders

Adjusted some duck landing spots on water that were over land

Repairing floors no longer re-orders its planks

Disassembling a Custom Effigy now takes the limb you are targeting instead of the last limb added

It should now be easier to place furniture in crowded areas

Improved player on fire visuals

Added an idle variation to ducks and increased their drinking and eating rate when on lakes

Added new stone building tutorials to book

Added some small cannibal camps to cave D

Light bulbs can now be used from the grab bag and can be added to shelves

Players can no longer perform interactions when aiming their weapon

Players can no longer open their inventory right at the same time that they trigger a hatch or security door interaction

Fish on spears will now fall off when the spear is put away or thrown

Set armor racks to only allow a single user to interact with them at a time

Added some hot springs to some mountain areas

Dismemberment blood splat optimized

Visual fixes for cave entrances: shimmering density, seeing through entrance from distance

Improved lava impact visual

Setup stone beam and pillar electric wire elements

Pillar detached placement now works with any combination of log quarters or stones

Balance

Drinking dirty water will now cause a small amount of health damage, boil water or collect in rain collector for clean water

Added custom game setting to allow players to toggle the pausing of the world sim when in inventory

Pausing in inventory now defaults to false in hard survival

Demon boss reduced health and damage it delivers. Some attacks have longer cooldowns and increased its damage against structures

Added additional ammo and health pickups to corridor before gold room

Added rifle ammo chance to ammo cases

Doubled strength of stone structures

Gold Armor now reduces incoming non-demonic damage by 30 percent

Fixes

Fixed Knight V’s and gliders vanishing in some save games

Improved and fixed most cases of artifacts caused by having too many built lights

Improved weather occlusion and added a quality option that can be turned up if needed to fix issues of occlusion visually breaking

Fix demon boss in overworld rescaling during some attack animations

Fix for idle heavy male cannibal audio being audible from far away

Removed deprecated option to place wire on standing stick

Fixed pillars placed at the corner of two connected stone beams shifting if a stone is removed from one of those beams

Fixed incomplete stone beams allowing removal of sibling beams supporting a pillar

Fixed dismantling first stone from a complete stone beam not cleaning up links to supported structures until the last stone was removed

Fixed stone fake pillars remaining on when disassembling a grounded stone Beam in a specific order

Fixed stones allowed to be added to quarter log pillars

Fixed using a repair tool on a second story leaning beam causing it to clip into the pillar its leaning against in a specific context

Tweaked stone beam visual so lightbulb fits under it

Fixed placing a strut underneath a tarp causing the tarp to collapse

Fixed dismantling and replacing ramps resulting in broken weather occlusion for those tiles until game was reloaded

Improved weather occlusion inside of the beached yachts

Fixed being able to remove a pillar supporting a strutted beam if there was a linked beam with a strut on the other end

Fixed cut pillar calculations sometimes preventing cutting a half-log-high pillar into a quarter-log-high pillar

Fixed invalid linking issue when adding a pillar below a beam that connects a pillar to a wall

Fixed various small building issues with struts and beams

Fixed being allowed to cut pillars that are supporting furniture

Skinned animals now have head removed

Fix player sometimes stuck sliding on ground while in knocked-down state

Fix “Take Item” Kelvin order causing players to try to equip previous item before opening grab bag

Fixed placing a beam between two pillars with a full wall underneath not linking that beam with those pillars properly, which resulted in a beam impossible to dismantle while it has sibling beams linked to it

Fixed half log spawned when cutting window sometimes staying stuck in the wall

Fixed second stick placement failing when building a fire in a stone fireplace

Fixed error spam when placing a leaning beam on beams supported by a wall in some context which would prevent the beam placement

Fixed stone fireplaces getting destroyed too easily

Fixed struts broken off of a structure not spawning a pickup

Fixed picking up a held item while holding multiple stones causing players to only drop one stone pick up

Fixed error spam on multiplayer client side any time a trigger touched a log pickup

Fixed placing door not orienting it as the inside towards the player consistently

Fixed stone structures not affected visually by snow and wetness occlusion volumes

Fixed Defensive Wall Gate handles changing orientation when repaired

Fixed cooking pots not always having the correct stew after save load

Fixed adding the first item to a storage holder being difficult in some cases

Fixed issues with the cooking pot losing its recipe in certain situations

Fixed issue in multiplayer where the cooking pot’s current volume on the fire was not being updated when another player takes liquid from it

Fixed pots with stew turning into water when moved from one fire to another

Fix for erroring when trying to pickup any item that is a volume container but does not have a recipe

Fix for empty cooking pots getting destroyed when a campfire burns out completely

Fixed issue where dumping out the flask or cooking pot would also dump out the other if the other had been equipped before going into the inventory

Fixed issue with shelves where some spots on shelves would not save properly

Fixed standing fire UI interaction positioned too high

Fix for getting into a broken state if the player tries to open the guide book when in inventory

Fixed issue with multiplayer clients not being able to send objects on ziplines in both directions

Fixed Kelvin sometimes able to get pickups far out of reach

Fixed ducks sometimes getting interrupted while going to lake

Fixed some activation and render distance inconsistencies on enemies and animals

Fixed bug where it was possible to skin animals or creepies through collision

In peaceful mode, villages will no longer have a chance to get covered in creepy spittle

Chair inside bunker food will no longer show up in the inventory view

Fix for having to look away from the zipline for its interaction UI to update

Filling a held pot with stew that’s on the fire will now look like the correct stew

Fix for opening inventory when the waiting for sleep interaction is active getting players into a bad state

Fix for being able to eat from pot and light fire at the same time when loading into a game that had a cooked pot on an unlit fire

Amount of stew remaining in a pot on a fire is now synced across multiplayer clients

Fix for sometimes getting into a bad state with held items when equipping previously held item at the same time as performing another action like eating

Fix for ziplines not getting destroyed when attached to trees that are not LOD 0 or other destructible world objects that are not trees

Fixed missing visuals for one of the mushroom pickups

Fix for boiling audio continuing to play if the fire that an active cooking pot is sitting on is destroyed

Fixed cooking not always taking the satisfied recipe that has the most ingredients

Fixed sporadic collision on laptops after they have been broken

Audio

Added all the missing mouseover and pickup events (Action Camera, seeds, lightbulb heads)

Updated distances on flare audio attenuation and tuned levels

Impact sound effects are now also triggered when they hit other pickups so that a pile of pickups would make sound

