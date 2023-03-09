How to get a Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, players will have to make do with the resources around them to survive not only the mutant cannibals around them, but also the island itself. For much of the early game, this means making do with primitive, basic tools in order to build shelter and progress through the open-world environment. Later down the line, players will gradually discover more advanced technology and rather bizarre items.

The Hang Glider is one of the most recently added items that came with the most recent content update for Sons of the Forest. With this tool, players can save immense amounts of time by traveling via air to their destination. Though the Hang Glider can often be difficult to master, it will completely alter how players maneuver around the island.

Here is everything we know about making a Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Hang Glider in Sons of the Forest

The Hanger Glider is an incredibly useful item that can be found in the open world in Sons of the Forest. The closest Hang Glider location is closest to the cave where players find the shovel, on the outskirts of the massive mountain range that takes up the majority of the center of the map. The exact location of this Hang Glider can be seen in the photo below.

Image via EndNight Games

Players will need to traverse up the mountain from its base in order to reach the mountain’s plateau. Thankfully in Sons of the Forest, the playable character is able to climb up very steep surfaces, so be sure to make use of this.

Once on the mountain’s ridge with the forest still in sight, players will locate the Hang Glider near an abandoned encampment of orange tents. The Hang Glider unfortunately cannot be stored in your inventory, so players will need to keep track of the Hang Glider’s physical location at all times.