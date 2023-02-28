Sons of the Forest is the latest release into the survival horror genre in a time when there haven’t been many. As a result, millions of players have bought the game and are hopping in for the first time to survive on the island filled with cannibals and mutants. As they get started, some players might not know what the best structures to build are.

While customizing your base is a lot of fun in the game, you’ll need somewhere to stay in the meantime. Fortunately, this guide will provide you with some ideas of the best structures to build first in Sons of the Forest.

What are the best structures to build in Sons of the Forest?

There are a lot of possibilities using the free-build system in the game, placing floors and walls to create elaborate structures inside your base. This guide will cover the pre-built structure blueprints that are available in your book.

Campfire and Tent

Screengrab via Endnight Games Screengrab via Endnight Games

Early in the game, you’ll need a place to save your game and a way to cook any meat that you’re able to catch. You can build a small campfire with a couple of sticks and some rocks, but make sure to use the larger pieces of firewood to make a reinforced fire later. You’ll want to upgrade from a tent too, but this serves as a great way to save your game.

While these are invaluable at the beginning of Sons of the Forest and you’ll return to them throughout the entire game when you’re out exploring due to their ease of use.

Small Log Cabin

Screengrab via Endnight Games

While not the largest house, you can make a small log cabin to serve as your temporary home while you build a more permanent base. It’s large enough for a bed and a couple of shelves, providing you with a little comfort that doesn’t take a long time to put together. Especially if you use Kelvin to bring you logs, you’ll have a new home in no time at all.

Tree Platform

You’re always safe in a tree, plus you’ll have a great vantage point over the nearby area at the cost of only a few logs. You can place these platforms pretty high in the tree, providing a great view of any cannibals or mutants approaching from the surrounding area.

They also make great treestands for hunting deer or small animals with your bow on the island.

If you want a more versatile option, consider using the blueprint for the four-sided platform in the Sons of the Forest blueprint book as well.