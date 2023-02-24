How to make a fire in Sons of the Forest

Since the dawn of man, fire has been a necessity in creating delicious steaks and lighting caveman cigars. Fire is the look-but-don’t-touch ingredient in the majority of civilization’s progression throughout history, and so of course you’ll need a decent fire in Sons of the Forest.

The long-awaited sequel to The Forest has finally arrived in the form of an early-access title.

Making a fire is going to be one of your first steps in Sons of the Forest once you finally get boots on the ground—it’ll keep you alive, warm, and safe.

How do I make a fire in Sons of the Forest?

To make a basic fire, you’ll have to acquire two ingredients. These are:

Sticks

Lighter

Once you’ve acquired the stick, you’ll have to use the stick. This will result in your character breaking the stick in twain, and creating a neat pile in the dirt. Then use your lighter to set the sticks alight.

You’ll need two sticks, but thankfully they’re quite easy to find. Chop a tree down, or break some branches and you’ll bet set. You’ll get a lighter from your emergency pack, so keep that close at all times.

Then your fire will be small, contained, and ready for whatever meat you’re chucking on there. Be careful when you’re cooking, if you leave it for too long atop the flames, the fire giveth and taketh away. Your food will be burnt to a crisp.