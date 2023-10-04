Builds for your car become even better with each level.

Forza Motorsport has a new approach to progression and development from previous games in the series, with each car having its own level system and rewards.

Dubbed a “CarPG” by the developer, Forza Motorsport provides you with the ability to take any car in the game and develop it to your liking, ensuring that you’ll have a more unique experience that is catered to you.

Each car in Forza Motorsport begins at level one and has a maximum level of 50. Along the way, there are rewards for each level increase, providing new parts to add to your car and improve it. If you choose, you can even completely change the engine.

Significant changes like engine swaps can only be done at higher levels and it will take some work to get there, while there are other bonuses available for maxing out your car level like permanent discounts in the Showroom for that manufacturer, so it’s always worth the push—and we have some tips for leveling up quickly.

How to level up cars fast in Forza Motorsport

Car levels can be seen in the bottom-right of the preview screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Every time you step behind the wheel in Forza Motorsport you’ll earn XP for your car, whether that be in Practice, in a race, online, in free play, or showcase.

XP is provided for completing laps and meeting target time objectives in Practice, as well as specifically on each sector of the race. If you can master a particular corner or a sequence of the track, you’ll benefit from additional experience.

Overtaking other drivers on the track during races also provides experience, so the best advice to level up a car is simply to get behind the wheel and start driving—but Practice is where it can be particularly beneficial.

While you will earn XP during Practice, it’s also the perfect time to try out new builds for your car or test where the best braking spot is for a particular corner, all of which can make you even more competitive in races and earn even more XP.

For both of those reasons, I highly recommend you don’t skip any Practice sessions in Forza Motorsport.

Completing a Racing Series is also a great way to earn XP for your car, as the back-to-back sessions can quickly send you surging through the ranks.

For example, after completing the introduction to the Builders Cup event in Career Mode, my Ford Mustang was already at level 12.

