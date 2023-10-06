How to fix Forza Motorsport early access not working

No one likes it when they don’t get what they’ve paid for. The Premium edition of Forza Motorsport comes with early access, which began on Oct. 5. If your early access still isn’t working, then something is definitely wrong, and we have some fixes prepared for you.

Forza Motorsport is relatively bug-free in its early access period, but some players are going through annoyances, like the game crashing on PC. If your problem is that you can’t get to the early access at all, maybe one of our suggested fixes will help you.

Solutions for Forza Motorsport early access not working

Make sure you bought the Premium edition or the Premium Add-Ons bundle

Buying the Standard edition by mistake and thinking you have the Premium edition is more probable than you may think, as evidenced by this struggling Redditor. Early access only comes with purchasing the Premium edition or the Premium Add-Ons bundle, so if you can’t play Forza Motorsport early, the first thing you should check is if you got the correct edition of the game.

You’ve been falsely messaged that you have Forza Motorsport early access

The above situation has a weird flip side to it where some Xbox Game Pass subscribers have received messages that they have Forza Motorsport early access when they shouldn’t. If you’re convinced that your version of the game does not come with early access, then don’t let any messages fool you, you won’t be able to play Forza Motorsport until its official launch on Oct. 10.

On PC, having your drivers updated is mandatory for playing Forza Motorsport. In most cases, the game itself will tell you to update GPU drivers if you haven’t done so yourself. How to update drivers may vary based on your GPU manufacturer, but you can usually get the latest drivers from the manufacturer’s official site.

The latest GPU drivers are needed to enjoy Forza Motorsport to the fullest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Modern games get updates all the time and those can be crucial in getting them to run properly. Most gaming clients have updates turned on by default, but if you’re not sure that Forza Motorsport is updated, you can manually check its status.

Xbox Series X|S

Hover over Forza Motorsport in the home menu and press the ‘Menu’ button

Select ‘Manage Games and Add-Ons’ from the drop-down menu

Click on ‘Updates’

Download update if the option is there

Xbox app on PC

Open ‘My Library.’

Click on Forza Motorsport

Download the update if the option is available

Steam

Steam either automatically updates games when an update is available or it does it upon launching the game, so either way, you can’t miss out on an update.

Restart your PC or console

It’s an old trick but you never know when it’s the fix you’ve been looking for in the past couple of hours.

Uninstall Forza Motorsport

Giving hardware and software a proper reboot is all it needs sometimes. Since you can’t access Forza Motorsport, there’s no progress to be lost. Uninstall and then install the game anew and see what that does for you.

The final step if none of these fixes work is to reach out to Forza Motorsport support.

