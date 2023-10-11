Does Forza Motorsport have split screen?

Racing with friends is a core part of the Forza series.

Forza Motorsport sees the revival of the Xbox staple after a six-year hiatus and brings the series to the Xbox Series X era of consoles—but can you play locally on split screen?

Featuring over 500 cars and 20 track locations to test yourself on at launch, Forza Motorsport is Xbox’s definitive racing simulator and regular content updates will provide more action to dive into over the long-term.

However, Forza Motorsport is not without its problems and there have been some complaints regarding omitted features, with local split screen among them.

Does Forza Motorsport have a split screen option?

Split screen is not available. Image via Turn 10 Studios.

No, Forza Motorsport cannot be played locally on split screen at launch, with the developers explaining that the increase in graphics and a complete overhaul of the rendering engine meant the feature was difficult to add in.

However, it was simply put that split screen would not be a feature for Forza Motorsport at launch, and it may be that it is added further down the line as part of Turn 10’s long-term commitment to the title.

The lack of split screen has been a regular criticism aimed at Xbox, with Halo Infinite launching without split screen in the game’s campaign, while the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been delayed on Xbox due to issues with co-op on the Xbox Series S console—though a launch will now go-ahead as there is no requirement for feature parity with Xbox Series X.

Further down the line, it may be that split screen is made available for Xbox Series X and PC players but not for those on Xbox Series S, but we can only speculate at this point.

