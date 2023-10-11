The addition of Practice sessions is a new feature of Forza Motorsport and it is not initially made clear how you can skip them altogether.

Practice sessions occur before a race in multiplayer and in the Builder’s Cup Career Mode and, as they can take some time to complete, you may decide that you want to skip Practice entirely and jump straight into the race.

Fortunately, it can be done rather easily.

How to skip practice in Forza Motorsport

You’ll have to start Practice to skip it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Skipping Practice in Forza Motorsport is simple but time-consuming. You first need to enter into the Practice session itself, as there’s no option on the initial menu to opt-out completely.

Enter the Practice session and wait for the initial countdown to end

Hit the pause menu

Scroll down to quit

Select “Skip Practice” to advance to the race

Be aware that skipping Practice means you cannot see a projected finish on Challenge the Grid pre-race and it cannot be done in Multiplayer.

Should you skip practice in Forza Motorsport?

Skipping Practice in Forza Motorsport is not recommended because you will miss out on the opportunity to earn XP and CP on your car—which means unlocking upgrades to improve your car will take longer to do.

You also cannot skip Practice in Forza Motorsport’s online modes, so it’s best to get used to the feature, which also provides the best opportunity to get to grips with specific tracks.

Completing Practice sessions is one of the quickest ways to level up cars in your collection and can help you become a master on the track.

About the author