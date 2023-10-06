How to get Credits fast in Forza Motorsport

There are dozens of cars available to buy in Forza Motorsport and the currency you need to fill your garage with the fastest and most luxurious vehicles in the game is called Credits. We’ll show you the fastest way to get Credits in Forza Motorsport and buy your favorite cars within a few hours of playing.

Credits are awarded for virtually any race activity in Forza Motorsport, from Play Now races you can customize to your liking to very specific Rivals challenges. The most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport cost close to half a million Credits. As daunting as that number may sound, accumulating such sums doesn’t take absurd amounts of grinding, even if you don’t do anything to help yourself get more Credits for your efforts.

It’s totally possible to buy the most expensive car in the game after three to four hours of regular gameplay without touching a single setting. But knowing the tricks to get Credits faster can reduce that time significantly. All you need to pull it off is skill or money, ideally both.

How to get more Credits in Forza Motorsport

Raise the Forza Motorsport difficulty

The cost-free way of increasing the amount of Credits you get is raising the difficulty. Forza Motorsport is a game that rewards high skill and bumping the difficulty slider to the maximum level will give you a 50 percent Credits boost. You can further increase that boost to 60 percent by driving under Expert Rules. Another method to increase Credits income is starting races from a lower grid position whenever that option is available. Just remember that you only get that Credits bonus if you finish in the top three, so don’t overdo it.

Turning difficulty all the way up can give you a 60 percent Credits boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Get VIP membership

If being good at the game doesn’t sit right with you, there’s always the option to spend some extra cash and become a Forza Motorsport VIP. VIP membership doubles all Credits you earn in-game permanently. The math here is simple—you’ll need half the effort to get the same amount of Credits you would without VIP membership.

The biggest drawback is that VIP membership cannot be purchased separately. You’ll need either the Premium edition, priced at $99.99, or the Premium Add-Ons bundle, which is sold for $39.99 and requires the base game, which is $59.99 by itself. The bundle is primarily aimed at Xbox Game Pass subscribers, so if you are one, the deal may be of interest.

You get much more than just a Credits boost with the Premium package. You can find out more about that in our explanation of the Forza Motorsport Premium edition bonuses and how you can get them.

