Top 10 most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport, ranked

Better bring out the big bag if you want any of these cars in Forza Motorsport.

Money can buy anything, including the most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport. Money, in this case, means Credits, the in-game currency you earn through playing. You’ll still need to win a lot of races before you can buy all of these, as the top 10 most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport all require a pocket full of Credits to purchase.

The cheapest car in the top 10 will set you back more than 420,000 Credits, though the climb from No. 10 to No. 1 isn’t massive. The most expensive car in Forza Motorsport is the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko, and it costs 450,000 Credits. Koenigsegg and Rimac are the only manufacturers to have more than one vehicle within the elite 10.

The most expensive model is also the fastest. The 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko is tied with three other cars as one of the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport. One of those, the 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS, finds a place among the priciest cars in the game. The other two, Bugatti’s 2019 Divo and 2018 Chiron, are priced at 418,000 Credits and narrowly miss out on the top 10. On the other end of the spectrum is the Nio EP9, which is by far the slowest car on the most expensive list. Its 5.5 speed rating is proof there’s much more to a quality car than the numbers on the speedometer.

There are fast cars, slow cars, slick cars, weird cars, and even some Batmobile candidates in this top 10 as far as we are concerned. We’ve ranked them all from least to most expensive, though nothing here can pass as cheap.

Top 10 most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport

10) 2021 Rimac Nevera – 423,000 Credits

Even the cheapest car in the top 10 is up there in price. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The entry point within the top 10 most expensive cars is the Rimac Nivera, which is also among the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport. Unfortunately, this vehicle doesn’t have much else besides top speed, but you’ll see as we climb this list that amazing stats aren’t all that makes an expensive car in Forza Motorsport.

9) 2020 Lotus Evija – 427,000 Credits

The Lotus Evija makes you feel like Batman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Does the Lotus Evija give off a Batmobile vibe, or is it just us? After all this time, the British manufacturer may have finally achieved the goal of making gamers truly feel like Batman. Jokes aside, this Lotus gem is the definition of slick. You won’t be blowing by folks all that often, but when you do, you’ll do so with style.

8) 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista – 429,000 Credits

Automobili’s premier car comes with a fitting price in Forza Motorsport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most Italian sounding car you’ve ever hear of is much in the vein of the Lotus. It is designed to make you feel like a modern gentleman driving to pick up a high-class lady for a wine and ribeye steak dinner. It may be designed with that picture in mind, but we’d rather use it for street racing. Just don’t expect to give cars like the Koenigsegg Agera RS a decent challenge.

7) 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS – 430,000 Credits

Koenigsegg’s top models are super fast and super expensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak of the devil, here’s one of four cars in Forza Motorsport with a maximum speed rating. The Agera RS doesn’t trail the Koenigsegg Jesko in much besides price, and even then, the race is pretty close. You know what you’re getting with these Koenigsegg models, you just have to come up with the Credits necessary to obtain them.

6) 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car – 431,000 Credits

This Aston Martin goes from 0 to 100 in a split second. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valhalla must like its car designs weird, because that’s exactly what this Aston Martin Concept Car provides. The low front end allows for extraordinary acceleration and top speed to match, and it’s not like the Aston Martin is hideous or anything, just a little unorthodox. There are definitely worse ways to spend 431,000 Credits.

5) 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione – 431,000 Credits

The all-black Intensa Emozione is hard to ignore, even at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We don’t know about intense emotions, but the Apollo Intensa Emozione does provide an all-around performance. This black beast doesn’t stand out in any one category but is comfortably above average in all of them. That’s a rarity in Forza Motorsport, which explains the high price tag of the Intensa Emozione.

4) 2019 Rimac Concept Two – 432,000 Credits

Rimac Concept Two makes up for the Nevera’s low acceleration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rimac Concept Two throws all balancing sentiments out the window. This car wants to be fast and will achieve it by any means necessary. This leaves the Concept Two with outstanding acceleration, a very high top speed, and less than exciting braking and handling. You can’t have it all, and Rimac knows what it wants the Concept Two to be—a speed demon.

3) 2019 Raesr Tachyon Speed – 438,000 Credits

Raesr gives the Lotus Evija a run for the Batmobile crown. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s either us or car manufacturers that are obsessed with Batman. The Raesr Tachyon Speed is perhaps a better candidate for the Batmobile crown than the Lotus and lives up to the Speed in its name. While not anywhere near the absolute fastest cars in Forza Motorsport, this car packs enough punch to give most others a run for their money, all while looking like the caped crusader’s vehicle of choice.

2) 2016 Nio EP9 – 438,000 Credits

Nio doesn’t care about speed, it’s all about control. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Did we say speed? Yeah, well, the Nio EP9 has never heard that word before. If Rimac went all-in on speed and acceleration, Nio did the exact opposite, instead bringing impressive braking and handling. That may be less appealing to the average driver, but it is to whoever set prices in Forza Motorsport, because this is the second most expensive car in the game despite its snail tendencies.

1) 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko – 450,000 Credits

Koenigsegg Jesko is the most premium car in Forza Motorsport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most expensive car in Forza Motorsport is the Koenigsegg Jesko. It makes sense, because it’s also the joint-fastest car in the game while maintaining above average stablity. With the Jesko, you don’t feel like Batman, you feel like you’re driving the best car in the world. It’s probably us obsessed with DC superheroes, come to think of it.

Acquiring the amount of Credits needed to buy the most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport can take some time, but the good news is that it all comes from playing the game, there are no microtransactions involved. Forza Motorsport is an experience we believe every fan of the genre will enjoy, so having to play more of it isn’t exactly a huge price to pay.

