Top 10 fastest cars in Forza Motorsport, ranked

No matter how realistic and challenging you like your racing video games, we all want to press the gas pedal to the floor every now and again. The fastest cars in Forza Motorsport can make you feel like you’re flying on the road, but only a select few can max out the speedometer, and we’ve gathered and ranked the top 10 right here.

Each car in Forza Motorsport is ranked in four main categories—handling, braking, acceleration, and speed. Handling and braking relate to how difficult the vehicle is to control, while acceleration and speed determine the maximum speed and how fast you can reach it. The maximum rating a car can have in each of these categories is 10.

As you can probably guess, achieving this rating in all four areas is rather challenging. A car that’s easy to handle will usually have a lower top speed and/or acceleration, and vice versa. Balancing is not what we’re here for today. Not even acceleration is part of our calculations. This is all about speed. We will rank the 10 fastest cars in Forza Motorsport based on their speed ratings, only using acceleration as a tie-breaker where necessary.

There are just four cars in all of Forza Motorsport that have a maximum rating for speed, and they come from two manufacturers—Koenigsegg and Bugatti. The slowest car in the top 10 has a 9.0 speed rating. While still remarkably fast compared to the majority of vehicles, that’s still a 10 percent drop-off from first place already, which goes to show how difficult and impressive achieving these high grades is.

Ferrari and McLaren also have two cars within the top 10 each. The list is completed by a Rimac and an Ultima. Ultima comes in with the ultimate efficiency of having their only car in Forza Motorsport crack the top 10 fastest cars in the game.

That was the list in brief, but we know damn well you want to see these speed demons for yourself. Grab a hold onto something and behold, the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport.

Top 10 fastest cars in Forza Motorsport

1) 2019 Bugatti Divo – Speed rating: 10

Bugatti Divo has the highest speed + acceleration combined rating in Forza Motorsport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bugatti is known for speed, and this is why. Bugatti Divo very narrowly beats out its sister model, the Chiron, for the title of fastest car in Forza Motorsport. The Divo’s advantage boils down to a 0.1 acceleration rating, which technically makes it the No. 1 car in the game in terms of sheer pace.

2) 2018 Bugatti Chiron – Speed rating: 10

Though extremely fast, Bugatti cars don’t crack the top 10 most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Chiron is No. 2 by a technicality, as we already outlined. It feels just as fast in-game as the Divo, so if you prefer Chiron’s design, don’t dupe yourself into thinking you are missing out on performance for picking it over the Divo.

3) 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko – Speed rating: 10

Koenigsegg Jesko is the fastest and most expensive car in Forza Motorsport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Koenigsegg is a premium manufacturer, which is clearly reflected in Forza Motorsport. Koenigsegg is the only brand with two cars in the top 10 fastest and top 10 most expensive cars in Forza Motorsport. The Jesko model is actually the most expensive car in the game, period, so it’s fair to say you’re getting premium performance at a premium price.

4) 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS – Speed rating: 10

The Agera RS matches the Jesko in both speed and acceleration. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other offering from Koenigsegg is the Agera RS model. It is slightly cheaper, but the price difference can only be measured in braking and handling. As far as speed and acceleration go, you’ll get Jesko-level of performance from the Agera RS.

5) 2013 McLaren P1 – Speed rating: 9.7

We can only gush at McLaren P1’s slick design and unique paint job. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The McLaren P1 may be trailing the cars above it statistically, but its design is so bloody appealing that we’re ready to sacrifice a slimmer of top speed just to be able to strut around in that baby, even if it’s just in a video game.

6) 2021 Rimac Nevera – Speed rating: 9.4

Rimac Nevera is slow off the mark, but hard to catch once it reaches top speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rimac Nevera is the fool’s gold of this list. It can reach incredible speeds yes, but it’s so slow to get there that you’re unlikely to ever max this car’s potential on most tracks. Braking and handling don’t make up for the acceleration defficiency at all, as the Nevera has the second-lowest stats in these categories out of all cars on this list. To cap it all off, it is the third-most expensive car here. Not saying the Rimac Nevera is bad, but don’t buy it purely for its performance. You will be disappointed.

7) 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast – Speed rating: 9.2

We love it when a product lives up to its name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We almost made it through this fastest cars list without a single Ferrari, almost. This won’t be the only appearance of the Italian stallion, and arguably, not even the best one, but the 812 Superfast manages to live up to its name nevertheless. High speed is a given, it’s what we’re ranking after all. You also get decently high acceleration and the expected low level of stability. The Ferrari design can always make up for any technical deficiencies, though.

8) 1993 McLaren F1 – Speed rating: 9.2

The McLaren F1 is proof that you don’t hit the wall when you turn 30. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boomer has entered the classroom. In a list of mostly recent cars, the 1993 McLaren F1 proves that age is but a number. Sure, it has by far the lowest base braking and handling, and the second-worst acceleration, but at least it doesn’t cost a fortune. Give the old dog a bone, will ya?

9) 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020 – Speed rating: 9.1

The Ultima’s design is an acquired taste. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ultima has one car in Forza Motorsport, but damn it if it isn’t a memorable one. The Evolution Coupe 1020’s design can be a challenge to the aesthetic eye, but you get your bang for your buck if you get past that little perception challenge.

10) 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale – Speed rating: 9

If the Ultima is too extravagant for you, there’s always the classic Ferrari look provided by the SF90 Stradale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We promised another Ferrari, and we tend to keep our promises. The SF90 Stradale doesn’t quite reach the top speed of the Superfast model, but it makes up for the small speed deficiency with a vast acceleration advantage. In practice, despite being theoretically slower, the Stradale feels faster on the track, which can explain why it’s so much more expensive than the 812 Superfast.

Speed comes at a price in Forza Motorsport. That much is evident by the most expensive car in the game, the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko, also being the fastest. Though fast cars are always on the more expensive end, top speed is not the only factor determining a car’s price. Just three of the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport are among the top 10 most expensive cars in the game.

About the author