Best starter car in Forza Motorsport Career mode

Forza Motorsport has hundreds of cars on its roster, but the very first vehicle you’ll ever drive in Career mode will be either a Ford, a Honda, or a Subaru. We don’t know this because we are the modern Nostradamus, we know it because we will help you pick the best starter car in Forza Motorsport.

The first time you launch Career mode in Forza Motorsport, you will be hit with an important choice to make straight away. You will be asked to select one car out of three and that car will be your trusty steed for the tutorial Builders’ Cup Intro Series. The vehicle you ultimately pick won’t make or break your Career mode experience, but making the best choice can get you off to a good start.

The three models you’ll pick between are the 2018 Ford Mustang GT, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R, and the 2019 Subaru STI S209 Forza Edition. Two of these cars, the Honda and the Ford, are rather similar to each other. They both offer more speed at the expense of handling and braking.

The one outstanding difference is that the Mustang has a Rear Wheel Drive, while the Civic has a Front Wheel Drive. In practice, this gives slightly more power to the Ford but makes it even harder to control than the Honda, especially in bad weather conditions.

Subaru offers an alternative to pure muscle. What the STI S209 model lacks in top speed, it more than makes up for in driveability. Both braking and handling are considerably better, and as a bonus, the Subaru comes with an All Wheel Drive system that further enhances the feeling of having control over the car.

What’s the best starter car in Forza Motorsport?

It may be slower, but the Subaru is the best all-around starter car in Forza Motorsport career mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My biases are probably beginning to show, and yes, the best choice for a starter car in Forza Motorsport is the 2019 Subaru STI S209 Forza Edition. Even if its low top speed bothers you, you’d still be better off picking it over the Honda and Ford, because the stability of these cars is so low, that you will rarely have an opportunity to max out the speedometer without having to resort to the rewind button. While it’s no definitive measure, the three cars’ Performance Index seems to agree with me as the Subaru’s 600 PI trumps the Honda’s 571 and the Ford’s 568.

The most important thing to remember before picking your starter car in Forza Motorsport is that one of those three cars will be your first in Career mode, but that doesn’t lock you out of driving the other two. You can buy all three cars at any point given you have the necessary Credits.

