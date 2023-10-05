Can you buy your way through Forza Motorsport?

No modern AAA game can be released without the question “But do you microtransaction, bro?” coming up eventually. Collecting cars is a huge part of the Forza Motorsport experience, and few game mechanics are more tailor-made for setting up an in-game store than building collections. Naturally, we arrive at the dreaded question: Does Forza Motorsport have microtransactions?

There are dozens upon dozens of cars from many different manufacturers in Forza Motorsport. The most expensive cars in the game can set you back by up to 450,000 Credits, which is Forza Motorsport’s in-game currency. Credits aren’t even the only currency. There are also Car Points, which are used specifically for car upgrades.

With two separate currencies needed to buy and then upgrade a car, it’s hard to imagine Turn 10 Studios and Xbox Game Studios resisted the urge to give players a shortcut to success, and yet, they pulled off a pleasant surprise.

Are there microtransactions in Forza Motorsport?

You don’t need to grind to buy the best cars in Forza Motorsport. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are no microtransactions in Forza Motorsport of any kind. Both Credits and Car Points can be acquired simply by playing the game and leveling up your cars. There are two factors that further enhance the feel of natural progression. For one, you gather Credits and CP in all game modes, including practices and basic Play Now races, so you don’t feel funneled into a game mode you’re not personally interested in.

The other part in this user-friendly equation is that you actually get a decent amount of both currencies for all your efforts and you can feasibly buy the most expensive car in Forza Motorsport, the Koenigsegg Jesko, after 3-4 hours of gameplay, regardless of your difficulty settings and bonuses.

The only “cheat” Turn 10 and Xbox Game Studios pull off is having the Premium edition and Premium Add-Ons bundle, which not only unlock a considerable amount of in-game content but also provide a permanent 2x Credits boost.

We find offers that are designed to make players interact with the game less to be quite ironic, especially when it’s a high-quality game like Forza Motorsport that’s a thrill to play. The Premium package doesn’t appear to have a significant effect on how fast you gather resources in-game, so we can let this slide as sweets for the most impatient among us.

Forza Motorsport isn’t an amazing game only because it lacks microtransactions and buying cars doesn’t feel like an endless grind, but it sure does help. Who could have foreseen that designing your game around fun and entertainment instead of grinding and frustration would please your audience? Someone at Turn 10 Studios, apparently.

